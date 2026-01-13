Ina Garten Adores This Kitchen Appliance So Much She Wants To Give It A Holiday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten became the iconic Barefoot Contessa through decades of matching elegance with accessibility. Crafting mouth-watering recipes with minimal fuss is no easy feat, requiring a knack for optimizing prep-work, too. So, in a Food Network X post – which showcases Garten cutting through a bulky batch of Brussels sprouts — the chef passionately emphasizes her love for the food processor. "Should be a national holiday for the guy who invented it," says Garten.

In the clip, the chef notes the helpful nature of the processor's slicing attachment, which saves time on taxing knife prep. Elsewhere, Garten employs the food process for a dizzying range of other culinary tasks, too. You'll find her chopping up garlic, mixing up ingredients for baking, as well as grating up large quantities of cheese. As a real food processor expert, she's well-versed in handling the machine, showcasing tips like how clasping down the interior shaft will prevent the blade from falling out, as seen on a Food Network video posted on Facebook.

Not surprisingly then, that on the Barefoot Contessa website, a Cuisinart Cup Pro Custom Food Processor is listed as an essential piece of equipment – the same model that appears in much of her content. So, buy a model or dust off one you already own, and stock up on other kitchen tools Ina Garten always has handy to instantly ease your cooking.