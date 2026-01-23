You Only Need 4 Ingredients To Make The Best Slow Cooker Potato Soup

Creamy and thick potato soup is a comforting meal, but it takes work. Thankfully, it's exactly the kind of dish slow cookers were meant for. Make sure you know the mistakes to avoid when making crock pot soup, gather just four ingredients — potatoes, milk, onions, and butter. For every pound of potatoes, you'll want two cups of water — so, if you have two pounds, add four cups of water into the slow cooker with your tubers and onions. After everything is nice and soft (the potatoes should fall apart with a gentle forking), remove some of the water — around a cup. Add in your milk (⅓ cup per pound of potatoes) and as much butter as your heart tells you is correct, and then blend — or mash! Voila: Soup is served.

Choose one of two potatoes. Russets have the most starch and can help thicken the soup. However, Yukon golds add texture, and they have a more buttery flavor. You could also use both, so you get the best of each. If you're short on prep time or want to avoid all the peeling and cubing, frozen hash browns are the perfect shortcut. Keep in mind, however, that peeling isn't required; you could leave the skin on for a more rustic result.

Either yellow or white onions work, or opt for shallots for a milder flavor. You could get the same effect by swapping in leeks as well; just make sure to clean them from root to stem. Steer clear of red onions, however, which can create an off-putting color. Don't be afraid to play with the dairy, like substituting half-and-half or evaporated milk for a richer, creamier consistency that's less likely to split, or even some cream cheese or sour cream.