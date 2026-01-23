You Only Need 4 Ingredients To Make The Best Slow Cooker Potato Soup
Creamy and thick potato soup is a comforting meal, but it takes work. Thankfully, it's exactly the kind of dish slow cookers were meant for. Make sure you know the mistakes to avoid when making crock pot soup, gather just four ingredients — potatoes, milk, onions, and butter. For every pound of potatoes, you'll want two cups of water — so, if you have two pounds, add four cups of water into the slow cooker with your tubers and onions. After everything is nice and soft (the potatoes should fall apart with a gentle forking), remove some of the water — around a cup. Add in your milk (⅓ cup per pound of potatoes) and as much butter as your heart tells you is correct, and then blend — or mash! Voila: Soup is served.
Choose one of two potatoes. Russets have the most starch and can help thicken the soup. However, Yukon golds add texture, and they have a more buttery flavor. You could also use both, so you get the best of each. If you're short on prep time or want to avoid all the peeling and cubing, frozen hash browns are the perfect shortcut. Keep in mind, however, that peeling isn't required; you could leave the skin on for a more rustic result.
Either yellow or white onions work, or opt for shallots for a milder flavor. You could get the same effect by swapping in leeks as well; just make sure to clean them from root to stem. Steer clear of red onions, however, which can create an off-putting color. Don't be afraid to play with the dairy, like substituting half-and-half or evaporated milk for a richer, creamier consistency that's less likely to split, or even some cream cheese or sour cream.
Finishing your potato soup after cooking
Once the potatoes and onions have finished cooking in the slow cooker, you can use a regular blender to puree them if you don't have an immersion blender. Be sure to remove the center part from the lid and put a towel over it to avoid the possibility of the steam causing the blender to explode. You could also use a hand masher if you want it a little chunky instead of smooth, or blend only half of it instead.
If your soup is too thick after incorporating the butter and milk, you could add more milk until it's to your liking. If it's too thin, mixing in some instant potatoes will bulk it up. Alternatively, make a roux by stirring a small amount of flour into an equal amount of melted butter in a pan, and then whisk it in.
You could enjoy the creamy soup as is with just salt and pepper to savor its potato taste. But if you'd like some flavor accents, add a few ingredients to the four-item list for toppings. Classic ones for baked potatoes, like shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions, chives, or a sour cream dollop, are good options. You could also try another protein, like crumbled sausage, small ham cubes, or shredded chicken, or a veggie such as chopped broccoli or roasted red bell pepper. Add some texture with fried onions, croutons, or crumbled cheese crackers, and don't overlook a little heat with red pepper flakes or cayenne.