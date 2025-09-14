Keep Appliances Out Of Sight With A Genius Kitchen Addition

You've had your eye on a new stand mixer, Instant Pot, air fryer, or rice cooker, but you just can't imagine taking up even more room on your already-limited kitchen counter space. You could follow Martha Stewart's trick for expanding counter space — she suggests putting an open shelf between the counter and your overhead cabinets — but open shelving has its disadvantages, and having all those appliances out on view still seems unsightly. So what if you could leave all of your appliances out on the counter where they'd be most convenient but no one could see them? That's where the appliance garage comes into play.

Appliance garages are just what they sound like, simple storage solutions that allow you to keep your frequently-used appliances handy but out of sight. But there are a lot of different design options for hiding things away. For example, you have several choices when it comes to doors. The most common one is likely the type that slides up the same way a car garage door does, usually in the same finish as the cabinet doors. Tambour doors, which are made from slats that roll into the top of the cabinet, allow the door to completely disappear when it is open. You can also consider bi-fold doors or pocket doors that will slide back into the cabinet. Of course, you can keep things transparent like Alex Guarnaschelli, with mesh or fluted glass doors that give you a hint of what's behind them.