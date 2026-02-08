The 10 Absolute Best Soup And Sandwich Combos And Why They Work
It's no mystery that the combination of soup and a sandwich works well, but there are some pairings that stand out as the best among their peers. We aren't talking about mere personal preference either. When it comes to having a handheld with a cup, mug, or bowl of piping hot — or chilled — soup, flavor profiles and ingredients that play off or against one another leave some duos as perfect matches.
Just the mention of soup and sandwich combos has likely called to mind your own dream team lineup in the category. The nostalgia is built in for these meals that are both reliable during lean times and a go-to for comfort amid prosperity. More than simply showcasing favored teams like the G.O.A.T. combo of tomato soup and grilled cheese, this list will also explain why certain sandwiches just make sense to enjoy with soups like borscht, pho, vichyssoise, or pasta e fagioli.
Tomato soup and grilled cheese
Of all the classic combos to grace a dinner table or lunch counter — be it bacon and eggs, spaghetti and meatballs, or a burger and fries — nothing is as quintessential in the world of soup than tomato and grilled cheese. Neither requires much to scrape together, and so it is that the flavors of this nostalgia inducing duo truly compliment one another. On the sandwich side, you have a gooey cheese of your preference — or a combination of several if your following tips for making the best grilled cheese — melted between two toasted, buttery slices of bread crisped in a pan.
The fats are beautifully cut by the acid from the soup, tempered by inclusion of some sugar or through careful selection of some of the best canned tomatoes when preparing homemade soup. When dipped in the soup, the smooth consistency contrasts the crunch of the bread. Alternatively, you can let a corner soak, sopping up the ruby red goodness into every nook and cranny before letting the pairing further melt in your mouth. If any doubt remains that these two belong together, notice that nary a commercial out there for tomato soup doesn't feature its constant companion grilled cheese at its side.
Split pea soup with ham and cheese
How you flavor your split pea soup is a decision left up to you, but a ham bone is widely considered the preferable option. As a bonus, it compliments ever so nicely the flavors of a ham and cheese sandwich. The star of the soup is either yellow or green split peas, dried and requiring ample time simmering in broth to soften as the dish grows creamier by the hour. Those opting to prepare their soup with pork over poultry can relish the contrast in the chunks of meat in the broth compared to those sandwiched with cheese and bread.
Given the elements of both the soup and the sandwich, a certain level of saltiness is to be expected. As such, you can level up your ham and cheese experience with slices of apple.
French onion soup and roast beef
Anyone who has enjoyed a French dip sandwich and considered — or committed to — kicking back the au jus like a sauce shot can understand how well a roast beef sandwich pairs with French onion soup. The comfort classic can be made multiple ways, and each has a rich broth that begs to be savored to the very last drop. The traditional style is a messy delight as melted Gruyère envelopes the top of the bowl waiting to be pierced with your spoon or harpooned by the toasted bread of your roast beef handheld.
Each are robust in flavor despite their simplicity, making them rife with possibilities for elevation. In the case of the sandwich, leftover pot roast can be transformed with similar ingredients like sautéed or caramelized onions and a melted cheese — perhaps a different kind of Swiss or even a horseradish cheddar to add a kick. Piling everything onto a baguette leaves you set for a cozy combo.
Black bean soup and a quesadilla
Whether you prefer Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican cuisine, these savory little cheesecakes are the perfect handheld to pair with the Southwest flavors of black bean soup. When made the traditional Mexican way, corn tortillas are employed similar to the construction of a soft taco with Oaxacan cheese melted alongside your preferred filling. Alternatively, there are the Tex-Mex iterations common on appetizer menus throughout the country where flour tortillas are loaded, folded in half, and pressed like a panini before being cut into triangles.
No matter the choice, or which of the unique ingredients you may stuff your next quesadilla with, this black bean soup recipe is a fantastic compliment to the non-traditional sandwich. Incorporating cumin, garlic, green peppers, Spanish onions, olive oil, oregano, a solitary bay leaf, and, of course, black beans, the final product is great for dipping and rivals any guacamole or salsa in transforming a snack into a complete meal.
Pho with báhn mì
Whereas once certain international flavors were hard to come by, tastes from around the globe have never been easier to sample. This includes increased access to Vietnamese dishes like pho and báhn mì, which happen to make an excellent soup and sandwich combo. For starters, if you don't have access to a restaurant catering to Southeast Asian appetites, an aromatic beef pho can be prepared in less than 60 minutes if you don't want to endure hours of simmering.
Spices include anise, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, coriander, and fennel playing against cilantro, fish sauce, ginger, and Thai basil. The light soup, complete with noodles, works well with the pickled vegetables integral to building a simple báhn mì, itself a marriage of cuisine between the Vietnamese and French colonists. Much like the soup, the sandwich can be crafted to suit vegetarian diets, and how much chile you add to spice things up is entirely your choice.
Vichyssoise with a BLT
A soup need not be hot to be considered a soup, and when it comes to pairing with a BLT it makes perfect sense to select a chilled option like vichyssoise. In season from autumn through spring in the United States, leeks are pureed with potatoes, chicken stock, and half-and-half in this recipe for the soup rooted in French cuisine.
The various crispy and crunchy elements of the best BLT do well to compliment the creamy texture and fresh zip of the soup. Be they warm or at room temperature, the toasted bread and smokey bacon offer something to truly sink your teeth into while the lettuce and tomato add vibrancy. The latter also serves to introduce an element of acid to cut against the soup. Of course, if a cold soup seems displeasing to your palette, you may just as easily serve the dish at a temperature more to your liking.
Pasta e fagioli with sausage and peppers
So often associated with chilly days, those looking for a rib-sticking meal that will warm them up would do well to pick this double dose of Italian cuisine: pasta e fagioli with a sausage and peppers sandwich. In your classic pasta e fagioli recipe, you essentially have beans, broth, pasta, and bacon (typically pancetta) simmering together in a symphony of smokey flavor and rich texture. Of course, it's that last ingredient delivering the fatty pork punch throughout the soup that makes pairing it with sausage and peppers a no-brainer.
If you're making the combo yourself, you have ample time to follow a sausage and pepper hero recipe once you've got the pot on reduced heat. After you've cooked your Italian sausage and set them aside, sauté the sliced onion and peppers, and then put them together with the sausage, sliced lengthwise, on the roll of your choosing. Additional, you can adjust the amount of each ingredient used in the soup to make it lighter or heartier to your preference.
Borscht and buterbrod
A delight to the eyes as well as the tastebuds, the vibrant color of borscht — balanced between red wine and a delicate rose — teases the sweet and sour experience that lies ahead. As such, the Eastern European open-faced sandwich buterbrod, literally buttered bread, is ideal in crafting a regional combo. Alternative to the typical Ukrainian style of borscht, where the beet soup is served hot, one can enjoy a chilled summer borscht recipe. Cooling the soup adds a fresh element to an otherwise sweltering day with cucumber, white wine vinegar, lemon juice, and sour cream incorporated with sugar and a vegetable stock for spoonfuls of sweet and sour.
Playing against the soup, buterbrod provides opportunity to suit your taste preference of the day as the toppings can lean more toward the sweet or the savory. Starting with a hearty slice of bread, pickled cucumbers would serve to match the flavor of the borscht while a jam would accentuate the sweet elements. Plus, those who wish to add meat to an otherwise vegetarian combo can top their bread with something like sausage or anchovies. Otherwise, a salty contrast can be introduced with roe.
Matzo ball soup with pastrami
A combo that embodies comfort with every bite and spoonful comes courtesy of the Jewish community as matzo ball soup alongside a pastrami sandwich. For the uninitiated, matzo balls are made using the unleavened flatbread matzo ground up and mixed with baking powder, eggs, and oil. The combined ingredients are rolled into balls and then cooked in chicken soup. The result is airy creations that are meant to float in the soup typically enjoyed during Passover.
Paired with the light soup, brined and slow-cooked beef brisket likewise melts in your mouth in the form of a pastrami sandwich. Whether procured at a deli or cured on your own, pastrami, typically served with mustard on rye, allows for salty and spicy mouthfuls between tastes of the fluffy matzo creations. As with other pairings, the combo can be enjoyed whether its hot or cold outside, as well as at home or in the comfort of new friends at the neighborhood deli — both authentic experiences.
Italian wedding soup and a Caprese sandwich
Able to stand as a meal unto itself, Italian wedding soup is at once light and hearty, combining meatballs, pasta, and escarole in chicken broth. That reality makes it an ideal pairing with another Italian favorite, a Caprese sandwich. Named for the island Capri off the coast of the southern Italian region Campania, a Caprese salad combines basil with slices of mozzarella and tomato. Likewise, a roasted Caprese sandwich incorporates the same flavors into a handheld.
Adding a drizzle of balsamic vinegar into the mix for a sweet tartness, the ingredients are piled onto a toasted baguette or roll prepared with a spread of roasted garlic. The meatless sandwich is like a fresh palette cleanse between tastes of the soup. What's more, making the Italian wedding soup at home to your liking allows you the flexibility to include more or less of each element. In other words, the combo can be heavy or otherwise depending on the sort of meal you're craving.