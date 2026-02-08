The 10 Absolute Best Soup And Sandwich Combos And Why They Work

Of all the classic combos to grace a dinner table or lunch counter — be it bacon and eggs, spaghetti and meatballs, or a burger and fries — nothing is as quintessential in the world of soup than tomato and grilled cheese. Neither requires much to scrape together, and so it is that the flavors of this nostalgia inducing duo truly compliment one another. On the sandwich side, you have a gooey cheese of your preference — or a combination of several if your following tips for making the best grilled cheese — melted between two toasted, buttery slices of bread crisped in a pan.

The fats are beautifully cut by the acid from the soup, tempered by inclusion of some sugar or through careful selection of some of the best canned tomatoes when preparing homemade soup. When dipped in the soup, the smooth consistency contrasts the crunch of the bread. Alternatively, you can let a corner soak, sopping up the ruby red goodness into every nook and cranny before letting the pairing further melt in your mouth. If any doubt remains that these two belong together, notice that nary a commercial out there for tomato soup doesn't feature its constant companion grilled cheese at its side.