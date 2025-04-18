The Best Canned Tomatoes To Use For Making Homemade Soup

If you're making homemade (the historical side to a grilled cheese, of course), you may be looking for the best ingredients to create a spectacular bowl. While tomatoes, in some form, are definitely on your shopping list, you may be wondering if you can use canned tomatoes when you're in a pinch. Luckily, you can. While it's true that the brand of canned tomatoes matters, the type of tomato you're picking up is just as important. In order to get the best information, Food Republic spoke to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., for her input on which canned tomatoes to use.

Wallace said that there's one variety of canned tomatoes that's going to get you the closest flavor to the real deal. "If it is not [tomato] season, a canned whole tomato is your next best option," Wallace said. "Typically, canned tomatoes are canned at the peak of ripeness." Due to this, a canned one will have infused all that freshness to the best of its ability, which enables it to still deliver a robust flavor. "I like using a whole canned tomato simply because it's less processed than a diced or crushed tomato," Wallace added. "Using the product closest to its original form is what you want." This also allows you the most control over the final texture of your soup.