5 Unique Ingredients You Should Add To Your Next Quesadilla

There is something truly delightful about a simple cheese quesadilla, but this easy-to-make dish can also act as a blank canvas. For chef Jorge Guzmán, James Beard Award Finalist and owner of Petite León and Chilango in Minneapolis, Minnesota, quesadillas are a perfect vehicle for highlighting interesting flavors. "They are wonderful and so tasty," Guzmán told Food Republic.

A Mexican quesadilla made with a corn tortilla and streamlined fillings is very different from the triangularly cut, heavily stuffed flour tortillas that are commonly served with sour cream and guacamole at Tex-Mex restaurants. Instead, Mexican quesadillas more closely resemble a taco. Traditionally, freshly pressed corn tortillas are cooked from raw on a comal and then folded in half into a semi-circle around any number of fillings.

Stringy, stretchy Oaxacan cheese is classic, but if you can't get your hands on some, go for another mild melting cheese like mozzarella or Monterey Jack. To make them at home, you can use either flour or corn tortillas. Both make for a tasty meal, but if you have never tried the more traditional corn, it is definitely worth it. Toasting the tortilla until it gets just a few charred spots brings out the natural sweetness of the corn and adds a touch of smoke, which pairs perfectly with melty cheese and the intriguing ingredients chef Guzmán likes to use. Most of these additions will only be available at Latin American or Caribbean grocery stores or farmers markets with specialty products.