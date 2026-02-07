Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Late-Night Snack Is Timeless
Alex Guarnaschelli has some very sensible advice, from the clever way she makes mashed potatoes (without boiling, chopping, or even peeling) to her pasta rule you should never break — don't break pasta. We aren't shocked to learn, then, that her favorite midnight snack is so darn timeless. According to an interview on Food Network, she reaches for cold spaghetti and meatballs (via The Wayback Machine). Coming from a chef who's been moved to tears by truly tasty pasta, this revelation makes total sense.
It isn't even unheard of — plenty of people across Reddit speak to the virtues of cold pasta, especially when paired with a delicious meatball or two. Think of it as an Italian take on pasta salad or even a cold summer noodle dish — it's quick, delicious, and it might even help you drift off.
Foods that have protein contain tryptophan (including meat, as well as dairy and eggs), but if you combine it with carbs (aka pasta), you're likely priming your brain to receive the tryptophan and put it to good use — preparing you for rest, according to a 1981 study for The Journal of Physiology. Now, that doesn't mean you'll necessarily sleep longer, per a 1982 study for the Journal of Psychiatric Research, but tryptophan may help you fall asleep faster.
Other snacks Alex Guarnaschelli loves (and tasty variations)
From pairing roasted beets with tangy cheeses to smearing Nutella on your favorite carb vessel of choice, Alex Guarnaschelli has no shortage of ideas when it comes to snacking. Now, roasting is the best way to bring out the sweetness of beets, so it makes sense to drizzle a little honey (or hot honey, if you're feeling saucy) on the cheese to tie the dish together. Or go bold and layer a slice of sourdough toast with pesto, goat cheese, roasted beets, and a little arugula for a complex snack to tide you over between meals. As for the Nutella on toast — well, the world is your oyster (just don't include oysters — unless that's your jam). Add some fruit (strawberries or bananas are classics), some toasted marshmallow spread, or warm up some peanut butter and drizzle it on top for extra nuttiness.
However, if the hunger has really set in and you need something with more protein, Guarnaschelli swears by prosciutto (per TikTok). She pairs it with gorgonzola and apple, crisps it in a pan to serve over eggs, and swaps bacon for the salty meat in a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.
She also isn't afraid to have a little fun with it. On Halloween, she makes snackable witches' fingers with prosciutto, cheese, olives, and pesto — a whole charcuterie experience in one bite. For something a little less labor-intensive, prosciutto is classically paired with melon or served on crackers or crostini. No matter what you're looking for, Guarnaschelli has some idea you can make your own when the munchies strike.