Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Late-Night Snack Is Timeless

From pairing roasted beets with tangy cheeses to smearing Nutella on your favorite carb vessel of choice, Alex Guarnaschelli has no shortage of ideas when it comes to snacking. Now, roasting is the best way to bring out the sweetness of beets, so it makes sense to drizzle a little honey (or hot honey, if you're feeling saucy) on the cheese to tie the dish together. Or go bold and layer a slice of sourdough toast with pesto, goat cheese, roasted beets, and a little arugula for a complex snack to tide you over between meals. As for the Nutella on toast — well, the world is your oyster (just don't include oysters — unless that's your jam). Add some fruit (strawberries or bananas are classics), some toasted marshmallow spread, or warm up some peanut butter and drizzle it on top for extra nuttiness.

However, if the hunger has really set in and you need something with more protein, Guarnaschelli swears by prosciutto (per TikTok). She pairs it with gorgonzola and apple, crisps it in a pan to serve over eggs, and swaps bacon for the salty meat in a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

She also isn't afraid to have a little fun with it. On Halloween, she makes snackable witches' fingers with prosciutto, cheese, olives, and pesto — a whole charcuterie experience in one bite. For something a little less labor-intensive, prosciutto is classically paired with melon or served on crackers or crostini. No matter what you're looking for, Guarnaschelli has some idea you can make your own when the munchies strike.