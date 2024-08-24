The One Pasta Rule You Should Never Break, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Pasta is one of the most versatile dishes and a staple of Italian cooking, with the noodles coming in all shapes and sizes and each variation meant to pair with a different sauce or filling. From fettuccine with creamy Alfredo to spaghetti with a classic red tomato sauce, the possibilities are endless.

However, there is one faux pas that chef Alex Guarnaschelli told Food Network she would never commit, no matter what dish she's making: "You do not break pasta, under any circumstances." For most Italians, breaking your pasta is a big no-no. Snapping your long-stranded pasta (such as plain spaghetti, linguini, or angel hair) in half will affect the dish's aesthetics, texture, and cohesion, and will send any Italian nonna into a tailspin.

Some people might feel compelled to snap their longer pasta in half before throwing it in the pot to boil, thinking it will significantly reduce cooking time. Others think it will allow the pasta to cook more evenly since the ends of the longer strands can stick out of the pot for a few seconds, but neither are true. In fact, most chefs recommend just relying on a taller pot for long pasta or using a utensil to push the straggling ends of your spaghetti into the boiling water.