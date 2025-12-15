The Clever Way Alex Guarnaschelli Makes Mashed Potatoes Without Peeling, Chopping, Or Boiling

Creamy and buttery mashed potatoes is a crowd-pleasing side dish for holiday meals and weekday family dinners alike. While it's not hard to whip up, the traditional way of making it involves peeling the spuds, cutting them up, and boiling them after hauling out a big pot and filling it with water. Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli uses a different cooking method instead that not only streamlines the process, it makes the dish pop with more flavor: baking them.

She explains on Instagram that boiling the potatoes makes them taste watery, while baking preserves their flavor as they don't take on a bunch of water. You just cook them in the oven as usual — she advises one per person — or use one of the other best ways to cook a baked potato. Once they're done, wait until you're just able to handle them to start breaking them down; if they cool too long, they can become gummy.

Guarnaschelli cuts the baked spuds in half length-wise and pushes them through a ricer up to the skin. Ricing, which cuts the flesh into little pieces by pressing it through a small grid, is the best technique because it compresses it the least. Mashing too much or too vigorously releases excess starch, which can make them gluey. That's why you should never use a blender or food processor, and need to be sparing with a hand mixer. If you don't have a ricer, a food mill or hand masher are good options. For the same reason, mix the potatoes gently with the other ingredients only as much as necessary, which Guarnaschelli says will keep them tender.