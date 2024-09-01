The Best Way To Cook Beets To Bring Out Their Sweet Flavor

Once those beets are out of the oven, the world is your oyster. Use them as the core of a dish, or as a subtle way to add sweetness and body to your cooking. They work fantastically in a beet salad with soft-boiled eggs, capers, and parsley. The bright, tart, salty capers and bitter parsley are tempered by the beets — together, they form a perfectly balanced dish.

Roasted beets pair particularly well with the salty and the acidic. Goats' cheeses, like chèvre or even feta, are your friend here. Combine them with your beets in shortcrust, and you've got a delicious savory roasted beet and feta tart on your hands. You could serve them with a roast dinner, jumbled in with carrots and parsnips, cooked off with honey and rosemary. Or toss them with arugula, pine nuts, and balsamic for a peppery, nutty, tangy salad. If you want to go all out, use the world's most expensive balsamic vinegar — Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale — if you can. Just try to avoid balsamic vinegars or glazes that are loaded with sugar — they'll throw the delicate sweetness of the roasted beets out of balance.

So if you would usually turn your nose up at the mention of beets, why not give roasting them a try? You might be surprised at how such a simple technique can yield such a delicious result!