The Pasta Meal So Tasty Alex Guarnaschelli Said It Made Her 'Tear Up' With Excitement

Alex Guarnaschelli has judged more plates than most people have tasted, but even a seasoned palate can be left stunned when something is just that good. We've seen the Food Network star in many different elements, from high-octane to smiling and laughing, to angry at herself for a misstep on "Chopped: Legends." Rarely have we seen her brought to tears, but she shared with the world a culinary moment that had a real effect on her. According to Guarnaschelli, a bowl of pasta served at La Merenda, a rustic, no-frills eatery in Nice, France, made her tear up. "La Merenda has stools and communal tables, no phone, no reservations, and doesn't accept credit cards," Guarnaschelli told Business Insider, highlighting just how stripped-down the dining experience was. "It is truly about hospitality and great flavors," she added.

Everything came full circle when the restaurant staff dropped the freshly cooked pasta onto hot pesto right at her table. "It was an ethereal meal that changed my life. Especially the pasta," Guarnaschelli said. "The pasta being dropped on the hot pesto in front of me made me tear up. It was that good. And so simple." That simplicity — fresh noodles and velvety pesto consisting of fragrant basil, olive oil, garlic, butter, and Emmental cheese — created a moment so powerful it bypassed critique and landed straight in her memory. For Alex, this was more than just another dish at a good restaurant; it was a reminder of why chefs cook and eat.