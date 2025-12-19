7 Unexpected Ways To Use Hot Honey In The Kitchen

Hot honey has been a buzzword in the food scene for the past couple years. It seemingly popped up out of nowhere, and now it appears as though every restaurant where you sit down for a meal is adding some new hot honey creation or condiment to its menu. It can be a lot to keep up with. Anyone who has tried hot honey, however, probably gets the hype.

Hot honey is made by infusing honey with chili peppers until the hot kick of the pepper melds with the syrupy honey. It creates a balance of sweet and spicy that complements a wide range of foods. It can be mixed into sauces, used as a finisher on dishes, or drizzled atop desserts. There are, however, several unexpected ways to use hot honey that may not cross your mind. A bottle of hot honey can inspire creative applications beyond the usual ones. This roundup highlights seven interesting hot honey uses in dishes that may seem unusual but work well.