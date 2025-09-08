The Unexpected Condiment Bobby Flay Adds To Bacon

Bacon's culinary delights are no secret; yet even still, the foodstuff's versatility keeps on captivating. Many will recall bacon's dessert phase in the early 2000s, which subsequently transitioned into the even more all-out bacon on everything era. Throughout the last few decades, chefs have discovered more and more unusual yet delicious pairings with the cured meat; blueberries and bacon anyone?

More recently, in a Food Network video on YouTube titled "Bobby Flay's 3 Tips for Better Bacon," the respected chef and television star also offers his twist on the beloved food. He notes his penchant for a glaze, amped up with a spicy element for added flavor. Although he suggests several combos, like hot honey or chili oil molasses, the pairing he ultimately settles on is maple syrup and mustard.

Yes — when properly integrated, even one of the traditional toppings on a New York-style hot dog meshes with these delectably fatty, crispy strips of meat. Flay recommends mixing up maple syrup alongside a Dijon mustard in a bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper, then brushing onto already prepared bacon. Ideally, the meat should still be warm, thereby letting the glaze set into the mouth-watering mustard-flavored bacon strips.