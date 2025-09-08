The Unexpected Condiment Bobby Flay Adds To Bacon
Bacon's culinary delights are no secret; yet even still, the foodstuff's versatility keeps on captivating. Many will recall bacon's dessert phase in the early 2000s, which subsequently transitioned into the even more all-out bacon on everything era. Throughout the last few decades, chefs have discovered more and more unusual yet delicious pairings with the cured meat; blueberries and bacon anyone?
More recently, in a Food Network video on YouTube titled "Bobby Flay's 3 Tips for Better Bacon," the respected chef and television star also offers his twist on the beloved food. He notes his penchant for a glaze, amped up with a spicy element for added flavor. Although he suggests several combos, like hot honey or chili oil molasses, the pairing he ultimately settles on is maple syrup and mustard.
Yes — when properly integrated, even one of the traditional toppings on a New York-style hot dog meshes with these delectably fatty, crispy strips of meat. Flay recommends mixing up maple syrup alongside a Dijon mustard in a bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper, then brushing onto already prepared bacon. Ideally, the meat should still be warm, thereby letting the glaze set into the mouth-watering mustard-flavored bacon strips.
Flavor bacon with varying spicy ingredients
Bobby Flay loves dishes with a kick; the chef frequently integrates peppers into his recipes. So for bacon reminiscent of his style, turn to other ways to spice up the meat. For the easiest integration, you could simply sprinkle in a dash of cayenne, like in this spicy candied bacon recipe. Turn the flavor even more multi-dimensional by also using the boozy burn of alcohol, thereby infusing a different kind of heat. Bourbon and bacon are a frequent pairing, but there's also something to be said for the magic of a spiced rum glaze.
Furthermore, consider exploring the fruity side of chile peppers to upgrade bacon. Follow Flay's maple syrup template, but sub in habanero chilies for a bolder dash of spice, all underlaid by the aromatic's distinct tropical character. You'll just need to simmer the peppers in syrup for a few minutes to infuse their essence, thereby making the resulting liquid easy to apply. Or to further minimize prep, simply cover bacon in jalapeño jelly, and you'll be able to relish in the trio of salt, sweet, and spice. Truth is, it's hard to go wrong with bacon on hand; the cured meat makes for a terrific canvas.