How Are McDonald's New McCrispy Strips Different From Its Discontinued Chicken Selects?
As of May 5, 2025, a new chicken item will be available on McDonald's menus: yet another take on the beloved classic, chicken strips. In an email sent to Food Republic, a spokesperson for McDonald's shared that the newcomer — aptly named McCrispy Strips — is kicking off the fast food chain's summer chicken roll-out, alongside a new signature Creamy Chili Dip. McCrispy Strips are the first new permanent menu item from McDonald's in almost five years. After a test release in limited locations across the country, the fast food chain is finally ready to debut this juicy menu item nationwide. However, some customers aren't too impressed, especially compared with the discontinued (and not likely to be relaunched, at this point) Chicken Selects.
The Chicken Selects, which were pulled from United States menus in 2013, featured a crunchy, deeply ridged coating of fried batter, whereas the new McCrispy Strips don't quite live up to their name, thanks to their much smoother surface with far fewer crags of crispiness. An Instagram post showcasing the new product received many mixed reviews in the comments, which one user summed up rather perfectly: "These look like elementary school floppy chicken tenders." But that might also work in the strips' favor, since they could be less likely to crumble and get all over whatever you're wearing. It is still too soon for most of the U.S. to conduct a proper taste test, but that hasn't stopped eager fans from comparing the chicken strips of McDonald's past to its future iterations.
The people still clamor for Chicken Selects
Ever since McDonald's teased it would be bringing back a chicken product to menus back in 2024, speculation was rife that it could be the crunchy Chicken Selects. However, upon learning of (and laying eyes on) the McCrispy Strips, some McDonald's fans have expressed their disappointment that they are not, in fact, the old chicken tenders our nostalgic taste buds remember — primarily due to the lack of an extra-crunchy exterior.
"This is not giving Chicken Selects...they can keep it," one commenter responded to an Instagram post announcing the arrival of McCrispy Strips. "I want the Chicken Selects," another said, using the hashtag #backintheday. A third referenced the McCrispy sandwich, yet another less-than-satisfactory chicken item that let down many Chicken Select lovers, calling out the new chicken strips for likewise not being crispy.
If fans are not impressed by the new McCrispy Strips, we fear they may be even less enthused when McDonald's releases its Snack Wrap in the U.S. (lucky Canadians have had it all along). The Chicken Selects, after all, were supposedly the chicken used in the Snack Wraps; could that mean the new iteration of the old fan-favorite might involve the McCrispy Strips? We'll find out soon enough — a cryptic post from McDonald's on X informed fans that Snack Wraps will reemerge on the 14th of a currently unknown month. In the meantime, try this delicious dupe from a rival fast food chain – it's not the same, but hey, neither are the McCrispy Strips.