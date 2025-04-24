How Are McDonald's New McCrispy Strips Different From Its Discontinued Chicken Selects?

As of May 5, 2025, a new chicken item will be available on McDonald's menus: yet another take on the beloved classic, chicken strips. In an email sent to Food Republic, a spokesperson for McDonald's shared that the newcomer — aptly named McCrispy Strips — is kicking off the fast food chain's summer chicken roll-out, alongside a new signature Creamy Chili Dip. McCrispy Strips are the first new permanent menu item from McDonald's in almost five years. After a test release in limited locations across the country, the fast food chain is finally ready to debut this juicy menu item nationwide. However, some customers aren't too impressed, especially compared with the discontinued (and not likely to be relaunched, at this point) Chicken Selects.

The Chicken Selects, which were pulled from United States menus in 2013, featured a crunchy, deeply ridged coating of fried batter, whereas the new McCrispy Strips don't quite live up to their name, thanks to their much smoother surface with far fewer crags of crispiness. An Instagram post showcasing the new product received many mixed reviews in the comments, which one user summed up rather perfectly: "These look like elementary school floppy chicken tenders." But that might also work in the strips' favor, since they could be less likely to crumble and get all over whatever you're wearing. It is still too soon for most of the U.S. to conduct a proper taste test, but that hasn't stopped eager fans from comparing the chicken strips of McDonald's past to its future iterations.