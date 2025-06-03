McDonald's Snack Wraps Are Making A Comeback: Here's What Fans Should Know
It's ti-iiiiime! In perhaps its most anticipated fast food related drop in years (in the United States, at least), McDonald's has finally announced it will be rereleasing the Snack Wrap on July 10, 2025. The third-largest fast food chain in America has been getting the general public amped by slowly putting out information about the Snack Wrap's glorious return. It is long awaited, as they were originally discontinued in 2016 — though they have remained on Canada's menu all this time. McDonald's finally confirmed in an email with Food Republic that the fan-favorite offering will be back in McDonald's restaurants by early summer.
According to the correspondence, the Snack Wraps will come in two iterations: Spicy, described as "bold, zesty, and unapologetically fiery" thanks to a kick from the same habanero that features in the brand's Spicy McCrispy sandwich; and Ranch, which the chain calls "smooth, rich and irresistibly savory," thanks to a "satisfying burst of cool ranch goodness." On a product sheet shared on the r/McDonalds subreddit (likely shared by a McDonald's employee), it states that the wraps will contain one of McDonald's new McCrispy strips, spicy pepper sauce or ranch, shredded lettuce, and cheese, all wrapped up in a tortilla. If you still simply can't wait until July, consider one of these delicious dupes to tide you over until the official release.
What you should know about the Snack Wrap's glorious return
There is even better news; in a media file shared with Food Republic, McDonald's has revealed that the Snack Wraps are here to stay as a permanent menu item (no limited-time releases here), so fast food fiends and drive-thru doyens can count on these tasty chicken wraps for the foreseeable future. Further, fans can order them independent of any other food item, or as part of a combo meal, which will include two Snack Wraps, a medium fry, and a beverage of your choice. At the time of writing, there is no word on how this will be priced, but it will likely vary depending on location.
Ahead of the July 10 drop, McDonald's has introduced a website devoted to the Snack Wraps, aptly named the "Snack Wrap Files," which features folders that will gradually unlock the closer we get to the big day. Currently available is the folder titled "The Fandom": upon opening, it reveals emails, presumably sent by fans to McDonald's HQ (with the senders' information redacted), enthusiastically anticipating the return of the Snack Wraps. There is also a frequently asked questions section, providing information about this long-awaited treat, including the company's admission that fans are the reason for this triumphant return: "From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item." Took nearly 10 years, but better late than never, McDonald's.