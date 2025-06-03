McDonald's Snack Wraps Are Making A Comeback: Here's What Fans Should Know

It's ti-iiiiime! In perhaps its most anticipated fast food related drop in years (in the United States, at least), McDonald's has finally announced it will be rereleasing the Snack Wrap on July 10, 2025. The third-largest fast food chain in America has been getting the general public amped by slowly putting out information about the Snack Wrap's glorious return. It is long awaited, as they were originally discontinued in 2016 — though they have remained on Canada's menu all this time. McDonald's finally confirmed in an email with Food Republic that the fan-favorite offering will be back in McDonald's restaurants by early summer.

According to the correspondence, the Snack Wraps will come in two iterations: Spicy, described as "bold, zesty, and unapologetically fiery" thanks to a kick from the same habanero that features in the brand's Spicy McCrispy sandwich; and Ranch, which the chain calls "smooth, rich and irresistibly savory," thanks to a "satisfying burst of cool ranch goodness." On a product sheet shared on the r/McDonalds subreddit (likely shared by a McDonald's employee), it states that the wraps will contain one of McDonald's new McCrispy strips, spicy pepper sauce or ranch, shredded lettuce, and cheese, all wrapped up in a tortilla. If you still simply can't wait until July, consider one of these delicious dupes to tide you over until the official release.