7 Clever Ways To Use Bisquick Mix Beyond Biscuits And Pancakes

Pancake mix is the perfect salve for when you need to whip up breakfast in a hurry. All you need to do is grab the Bisquick from the kitchen pantry, add some eggs and milk, and whisk away to create the perfect pancake batter (just be careful not to rest it for too long). If you've got time to fry up some sausage links and sunny-side-up eggs, even better.

Cooking on the fly is the name of the game in our modern world, and Bisquick reduces the time spent measuring out dry ingredients like flour and baking soda. But it's useful for far more than fast, fluffy pancakes or muffins — in fact, Bisquick can help produce tasty results after breakfast time in both sweet and savory dishes. The pre-made baking mix contains enriched bleached flour, corn starch, vegetable oil, leavening, dextrose, sugar, salt, and monoglycerides, as well as properties that come in handy in a variety of cooking applications. On top of that, it's readily available and has a long shelf life, which means it's an ideal pantry staple for quick cooking or baking.

Not convinced yet? Look, we understand — how exactly can pancake mix translate into, say, brown gravy or tempura vegetables? Well, we're here to tell you. Grab your box of Bisquick and get ready to use it in these clever ways.