Don't Skip This One Crucial Step If You Want The Absolute Best Pancakes

A fresh stack of light and fluffy pancakes drizzled with golden maple syrup is the epitome of a classic Sunday morning breakfast. While these fluffy rounds are pretty straight-forward to make, everyone makes mistakes when making pancakes — whether it's setting the heat too high or over-mixing the batter. To understand the one crucial step that can't be skipped when making pancakes, Food Republic turned to Rose Sioson, the at-home chef, recipe developer, and photographer for her food blog, Deliciously Rushed. According to Sioson, who has her own McDonald's Copycat Pancake Recipe, the key is resting the batter for up to 30 minutes before cooking.

"Resting the batter relaxes the gluten and lets the flour fully hydrate," she explained. "This means softer, more tender pancakes instead of tough, chewy ones. Plus, during the rest, the baking powder starts doing its magic, creating tiny air bubbles that make your pancakes even fluffier when they hit the griddle." Not only does this resting create air bubbles, but it allows them to distribute throughout the batter, ensuring an even rise in your pancakes. "If you've ever noticed that your second or third batch of pancakes turns out better than the first, this is why!" Sioson noted.