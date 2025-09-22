The Once-Popular Savory Pie You Rarely See Nowadays

By way of varying trends and tastes, many classic pie flavors have faded into history. Some — like ingredient-stretching water or vinegar pie — stemmed from the less abundant Great Depression era, and thereby have understandably become replaced with more elaborate options. Yet, then there are also delicious recipe like the once-popular cheeseburger pie, which more suprisingly faded from widespread circulation.

The concept — which has appeared in cookbooks dating to the early 1960s — melds in several dependably delicious elements. The pie consists of well-seasoned sautéed ground beef and a gooey-lightly custardy cheese topping, all baked together with a golden brown crust. Easy to prepare and endlessly malleable, it's a comfort dish well-geared for a resurgence.

The dish's combination of the cheddar cheese, savoury well-browned meat, and crispy crust recalls several food categories — not only pie meets burger. The loose structure lands it in casserole territory, which with the addition of a few more eggs, even starts to taste like a quiche. And once you top the food with raw ingredients such as pickles, lettuce, burger sauce and onions, you're getting into the burger bowl realm, too. So take a look at this rarely seen one-pot dish; it's a concept worthy of reappearance on the dining table.