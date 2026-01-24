10 Classic Cocktails That Ruled '70s Dinner Parties

Thoughts of the 1970s immediately draw images of bold, colorful fashion choices and over-the-top nights at the disco. This same vibe follow with the cocktails of the era. From wild nights at Studio 54 all the way to dinner parties at home, vibrant drinks made their mark in the culture of this decade. These beverages frequently skewed on the sweeter side, with a few signature mixers and liqueurs emerging as favorites. Often, they came with cheeky, innuendo-infused names, and some were even served in signature glassware with fancy garnishes. Many of these recipes were documented in an essential cocktail book published during this time called "Jones' Complete Bar Guide," which is still regarded as an incredible resource for both bartenders and home-based mixologists alike.

While the heavy cream and sugar-laden cocktails of the 1970s might not have the same panache as the hand-crafted, high-end beverages we see on menus today, they bring with them a sense of nostalgia and whimsy. So put on your bell bottoms and turn on the lava lamp, it's time to pour, shake, and stir your way back in time. No matter which one of these cocktails you choose for you next dinner party, the Magic 8 Ball says, "Outlook good."