A Splash Of Booze Is All You Need To Upgrade Boxed Cake Mix
There are many ingredients that take boxed cake mix to another level, from bright citrus zest to warming spices. But if you really want to give your bake a boost, assuming it's for adults only, of course, then it's worth adding a splash of alcohol.
The beauty of booze is that there are so many flavor possibilities, and you can use a liquor that complements or contrasts with the specific cake mix. For example, while adding extra lemon juice makes for a beautifully fresh lemon pound cake, try switching it to limoncello for a vibrantly fruity taste. Go for Kahlua or coffee liqueur with a chocolate cake mix, whiskey or bourbon with vanilla, or rum to pair with banana or coconut flavors. A little red wine adds extra richness to boxed brownie mix, or for a more subtle depth of flavor, try something milder like stout beer in chocolate cake.
When adding your choice of booze to the mixture, use the alcohol in place of some of the water or liquid that the instructions call for. But don't switch more than a quarter of the liquid for alcohol, especially if it's a stronger spirit; otherwise, you could risk the flavor becoming overly dominant or unpleasantly harsh. It's best to start with a smaller amount, and then increase it for future cakes if you want to amp up the taste.
Add alcohol to cake frosting or glaze, too
If you want to add more boozy flavor as well as a tender, moist texture, then infuse your cake with alcohol. All you need to do is poke holes into the baked and cooled cake using a skewer or toothpick and pour your liquid of choice over the top, so it drizzles into the holes. Then, wrap the cake in plastic wrap and leave it for a few hours or overnight to become deliciously infused.
To really elevate a booze-enhanced boxed cake mix, try adding a splash of your chosen liquor to the frosting or glaze as well as the cake itself. Either make your own or use the alcohol as a way to upgrade canned frosting. It's a great way to add a more intense boozy note since all of the alcohol will remain in the frosting — whereas some of it burns off when a cake is cooked.
You only need a couple of tablespoons of the spirit or liqueur to transform the flavor of a regular can of frosting into something much more complex and layered. Match the flavor to the cake, or try something different to emulate a favorite cocktail. For example, you could make a mint julep-style frosting or icing by mixing in bourbon and garnishing the frosted cake with fresh mint leaves. Or go for a cosmo theme with cranberry-flavored vodka and a garnish of lime zest.