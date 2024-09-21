A Splash Of Booze Is All You Need To Upgrade Boxed Cake Mix

There are many ingredients that take boxed cake mix to another level, from bright citrus zest to warming spices. But if you really want to give your bake a boost, assuming it's for adults only, of course, then it's worth adding a splash of alcohol.

The beauty of booze is that there are so many flavor possibilities, and you can use a liquor that complements or contrasts with the specific cake mix. For example, while adding extra lemon juice makes for a beautifully fresh lemon pound cake, try switching it to limoncello for a vibrantly fruity taste. Go for Kahlua or coffee liqueur with a chocolate cake mix, whiskey or bourbon with vanilla, or rum to pair with banana or coconut flavors. A little red wine adds extra richness to boxed brownie mix, or for a more subtle depth of flavor, try something milder like stout beer in chocolate cake.

When adding your choice of booze to the mixture, use the alcohol in place of some of the water or liquid that the instructions call for. But don't switch more than a quarter of the liquid for alcohol, especially if it's a stronger spirit; otherwise, you could risk the flavor becoming overly dominant or unpleasantly harsh. It's best to start with a smaller amount, and then increase it for future cakes if you want to amp up the taste.