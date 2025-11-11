The Forgotten Pie Your Grandparents Ate In The Mid-1900s

Here's the thing — so many retro food trends deserve a comeback for good reason — whether it's the vintage dishes your grandparents made all of the time, or fun, quirky appetizers that mimic nostalgic 1950s food revivals. There's no denying that one dish that should be added to this ongoing list of almost-forgotten-about items is the illustrious Grasshopper pie. Before you assume your grandparents were chomping down a dessert made with insects, you should know that the name "Grasshopper" connotes a flavor profile of creamy mint and chocolate.

I can personally attest that the "grasshopper" flavor was indeed popular. After all, my great grandma lived through almost the entirety of the 1900s, and her favorite drink — you guessed it – a refreshing Grasshopper cocktail recipe, which gets its taste from three ingredients: creme de menthe (sweet mint flavor), creme de cacao (a rich chocolate taste), and heavy cream. With a cocktail this decadently lush, it was only a matter of time before this flavor combo made its way into other desserts, hence the creation of a Grasshopper pie, which hit peak popularity in the 1960s.

To get this yummy flavor combo into a pie, make a crust from crushed chocolate wafer cookies (think Oreos) and butter to impart the dark, bittersweet notes. The filling is where the mint flavor shines, and the ingredients that curate this iconic taste blend of chocolate and mint. Combine creme de menthe and creme de cacao with melted marshmallows (which contain gelatin to stabilize the filling). It's a good idea to chill the pie crust before you add the filling to minimize the risk of your filling splitting.