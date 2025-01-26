What Makes The Blue Hawaii Different From Other Drinks With A Similar Name?

Tiki cocktails inspire images of sunny tropical locales, warm island breezes, and sipping fruity rum drinks with paper umbrellas while listening to waves roll in on a sparkling white sand beach. The Blue Hawaii is a classic of these vacation-in-a-glass cocktails, famous for its vibrant blue color that evokes the Pacific Ocean waters surrounding the Hawaiian islands.

A Blue Hawaii is made with light rum, vodka, the orange liqueur blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and lime-based sweet and sour mix – which is different from usual mixes made with lemon: combining sweet, citrus, and sour flavors. The ingredients are shaken with ice and strained into a tall glass, but they can also be blended with ice for a frozen version, and the drink gets a pineapple wedge garnish. A cocktail likely inspired by the Blue Hawaii has a near identical name, Blue Hawaiian, and ingredients in common, so they often get confused for each other.

The Blue Hawaiian also has blue curaçao, light rum, and pineapple juice, but swaps vodka for cream of coconut, and replaces sweet and sour mix with lemon juice. It tastes more like a gussied-up piña colada because of the thick and syrupy cream of coconut, which also makes the cocktail creamy and a lighter aquamarine. Among other cocktails with names similar to the Blue Hawaii, the closest may be the Hawaii Five-O. It's a near match, with all the same ingredients except for vodka, and since it's a neutral spirit, the drink isn't going to taste very different than a Blue Hawaii.