Ranking 7 Fast Food Chocolate Milkshakes From Worst To Best

Wendy's chocolate Frosty is where my list takes another turn for the better. Again, it isn't a huge jump regarding the presence of chocolate or overall quality, but it sure has a lot more going for it than everything that ranked lower. After all, it is a classic fast food shake for a reason. It just so happens that it was the least expensive shake I tasted as well. A small one only cost me $2.69, and that included tax. Score!

The best part about Wendy's Frostys is the extra-thick, creamy texture, and that goes for any of the flavors. As it turns out, that's only vanilla and whatever seasonal flavors are passing through, but still. Wendy's has the texture of its milkshakes down pat. As for chocolate, though, it still wasn't enough to make a girl like me happy, that's for sure.

For a quick upgrade, you could always make your Frosty better by dipping french fries in it (if you know, you know). Or, you could go for an old-school hack and turn it into a float. Long story short, though, it won't bowl you over with an abundance of chocolatey goodness, and that made me feel pretty meh about it. I know that sentiment is bound to ruffle some feathers, but what can I say? I've had way better chocolate shakes. Three of which are coming up, and regarding the amount of the namesake flavor, they beat the crap out of Wendy's chocolate Frosty.