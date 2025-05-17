The American Fast Food Chain That's More Beloved By Our Northern Neighbors In Canada

If you've ever gone on a road trip through Canada, you've probably passed by dozens of A&W locations –- and if you're lucky, popped in for a Teen Burger. Unlike in the United States, where the brand is just one of many fast-food burger chains, A&W is a big deal in Canada.

Despite having only a fraction of the United States' population, Canada has more than twice as many A&W locations. Known for its ice-cold root beer, a lawsuit over aged vanilla in bottled soda, and an orange-sweater-clad bear mascot, Rooty, A&W is one of the most popular fast food chains in Canada, with approximately 1,050 nationwide, making it almost as ubiquitous as McDonald's, which has just over 1,400 stores across the country. Canucks love A&W, and for good reason –- the Canadian locations are all Canadian-owned and tastes delicious.

Thanks to the 2025 trade war between the United States and Canada, A&W has become even more popular up north. Canadians have shared their love for A&W online and encouraged others to embrace the chain as an alternative to American fast food burger chains like McDonald's and Wendy's. After all, it's well documented on Reddit that A&W tastes better up North.