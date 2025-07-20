The Fast Food Chain With The Best Service, According To Reddit
Fast food doesn't always live up to its moniker. While it's definitely food, you might find yourself waiting for your order for so long that you could have visited a sit-down restaurant instead (especially if you hit up McDonald's or Taco Bell on a Monday). Or you finally received your order and it was wrong. And then there are the employees; while most are friendly, some might come across as rather surly, if not downright rude. But there is one fast food chain that, when it comes to service, is top-notch, with fewer time lags and mistakes, and often the friendliest workers. That chain, according to a thread on the r/fastfood subreddit, is Chick-fil-A (home of the perfectly sized chicken patties).
"Most Chick-fil-A restaurants I've been to have CONSISTENTLY great service," the OP wrote, with multiple others chiming in to the same effect. Others offered explanations for this phenomenon; the comment with the most upvotes remarked that it could be because they are much better staffed than most other fast food spots (in terms of numbers of bodies behind the counter). Meanwhile, a response under that one stated that Chick-fil-A franchisees don't just own the restaurants, they're "invested employees," who work hard to "create a culture of service and positivity."
How Chick-fil-A staffs differently for better customer service
If the r/fastfood thread on Reddit about Chick-fil-A's superior service is any indication, this fast food chain with the best chicken sandwich is built differently, starting with how it hires, trains, and holds onto staff members. This includes the restaurant owners, who do a full year of training before opening their locations, and who must be present and on-site like any other employee. "You aren't allowed to franchise a CFA without working in the stores, full time," one commenter on that Reddit thread said.
Chick-fil-A is also able to offer the highest levels of customer service by employing the créme de la créme of workers. Hirers look for certain characteristics in potential employees — according to one Redditor from that same thread, "They will not hire a quiet or timid individual," and they look for natural team players who will uphold the Chick-fil-A ethos. Redditors were also quick to point out that the fast food chicken chain also doesn't play around when it comes to employees slacking. Show up late a few times, or habitually forget to respond to customer thank yous with "My pleasure," and you'll be shown the door. This practice keeps out anyone who would interfere with great customer service.