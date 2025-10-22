The Wendy's Frosty Hack That Will Take You Back To Your Childhood
If you're a fan of a Wendy's Frosty, that unforgettable fast food milkshake, do you remember the Frosty Float? It wasn't around long — just a few short years before the chain unceremoniously pulled it from U.S. menus, breaking hearts nationwide in the process. The Frosty Float originally debuted in 2007, so Gen Zers may fondly recall it from childhood. The good news is you can still get one by using a simple menu hack the next time you take a spin through the Wendy's drive-thru. An ice cream float is a simple treat consisting of just two components, ice cream and soda, though it can be changed up pretty easily by swapping out the soda in the float for a beverage like apple cider, to give it a fall feel or even a liqueur like Irish cream if you want a boozier ice cream float.
The Frosty Float was no different; it was simply a blend of a Wendy's Frosty and a soda from the restaurant's fountain. With the treat no longer officially offered, you can still get your Frosty Float fix by ordering the Frosty flavor of your choice and the soda you'd like to pair it with. Then, simply combine the two, and enjoy a deliciously creamy, fizzy treat in an instant. You could always ask your server to mix one up for you by filling a cup with half Frosty, half soda (they may or may not do it for you depending on how busy it is). The Frosty Float is still offered as an official menu item in places like New Zealand. Since "discontinued" doesn't necessarily mean "gone forever," it's entirely possible the Frosty Float will make a stateside comeback someday, much like other canceled Wendy's items.
Finding your perfect Wendy's Frosty Float blend
While we wait (im)patiently for the Frosty Float to make its triumphant return, we have this trusty hack to fall back on. Even better, it enables experimentation that is only limited by the soda and Frosty flavors available at your local Wendy's. Chocolate and vanilla are the permanent Frosty bases you have to work with, and you'll also want to keep an eye out for any seasonal flavors that roll around too. Some past limited edition Frosty flavors have included Orange Dreamsicle, Pumpkin Spice, and Salted Caramel, which would all work great for a float.
If you're going to take the Frosty Float hack into your own hands, some fans suggest ordering a half-filled Frosty cup and a half-filled soda cup, so it's easier to make your combination by pouring one into the other. Personally, I would simply ask for an extra empty cup and mix them that way, so you're not short-changing yourself by paying for ice cream and pop that you're not getting. A spare cup also lets you more easily adjust your Frosty-to-soda ratio to find your personal sweet spot. But be forewarned that you may get charged a little extra.
The soda fountain at Wendy's is replete with options for a yummy float combo. From mainstays like Coke, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper, to Hi-C Flashin' Fruit Punch, Fanta Orange, and various lemonade flavors, you can really get creative in concocting an excellent blended treat. Go for a classic root beer float with Barq's root beer and a vanilla Frosty, or throw caution to the wind by mixing a chocolate Frosty with Coca-Cola. Or, enjoy a Frosty with some jolt by mixing the frozen treat with one of Wendy's many coffee drinks.