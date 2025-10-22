The Wendy's Frosty Hack That Will Take You Back To Your Childhood

If you're a fan of a Wendy's Frosty, that unforgettable fast food milkshake, do you remember the Frosty Float? It wasn't around long — just a few short years before the chain unceremoniously pulled it from U.S. menus, breaking hearts nationwide in the process. The Frosty Float originally debuted in 2007, so Gen Zers may fondly recall it from childhood. The good news is you can still get one by using a simple menu hack the next time you take a spin through the Wendy's drive-thru. An ice cream float is a simple treat consisting of just two components, ice cream and soda, though it can be changed up pretty easily by swapping out the soda in the float for a beverage like apple cider, to give it a fall feel or even a liqueur like Irish cream if you want a boozier ice cream float.

The Frosty Float was no different; it was simply a blend of a Wendy's Frosty and a soda from the restaurant's fountain. With the treat no longer officially offered, you can still get your Frosty Float fix by ordering the Frosty flavor of your choice and the soda you'd like to pair it with. Then, simply combine the two, and enjoy a deliciously creamy, fizzy treat in an instant. You could always ask your server to mix one up for you by filling a cup with half Frosty, half soda (they may or may not do it for you depending on how busy it is). The Frosty Float is still offered as an official menu item in places like New Zealand. Since "discontinued" doesn't necessarily mean "gone forever," it's entirely possible the Frosty Float will make a stateside comeback someday, much like other canceled Wendy's items.