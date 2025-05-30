Smash Burger Vs Regular Burger: What's The Difference?

If you've dined out recently, there's a good chance you've seen a smash burger on the menu and wondered how it differs from a regular hamburger. To gain some insight, Food Republic spoke to Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner, who explained that the difference comes down to the thickness of the patties and how they're prepared. "Smash burgers are made with thinner beef patties that are cooked on a griddle flat top or in a cast iron skillet while traditional burger patties are thicker and can be grilled or cooked in a skillet," says Lynn. The other key difference: With a smash burger, you use a flat instrument to "smash" the burger down on the cooking surface.

It makes sense that smash burgers are so popular — they're juicy, tender, and flavorful. "They lend well to simple toppings like onions or shallots, fresh herbs, garlic aioli or cheese," Lynn explains. "You can customize them to your personal taste while still staying true to the traditional smash burger."

They're also a great option if you're short on time. "Smash burger patties do tend to cook faster than regular burgers, but both get a nice sear on the outside when cooked properly," says Lynn. A regular burger can take up to 10 minutes, depending on thickness, to be fully cooked, but a smash burger can be ready in four to five minutes, making it a convenient meal if you need to feed a group of people quickly.