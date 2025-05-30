Smash Burger Vs Regular Burger: What's The Difference?
If you've dined out recently, there's a good chance you've seen a smash burger on the menu and wondered how it differs from a regular hamburger. To gain some insight, Food Republic spoke to Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner, who explained that the difference comes down to the thickness of the patties and how they're prepared. "Smash burgers are made with thinner beef patties that are cooked on a griddle flat top or in a cast iron skillet while traditional burger patties are thicker and can be grilled or cooked in a skillet," says Lynn. The other key difference: With a smash burger, you use a flat instrument to "smash" the burger down on the cooking surface.
It makes sense that smash burgers are so popular — they're juicy, tender, and flavorful. "They lend well to simple toppings like onions or shallots, fresh herbs, garlic aioli or cheese," Lynn explains. "You can customize them to your personal taste while still staying true to the traditional smash burger."
They're also a great option if you're short on time. "Smash burger patties do tend to cook faster than regular burgers, but both get a nice sear on the outside when cooked properly," says Lynn. A regular burger can take up to 10 minutes, depending on thickness, to be fully cooked, but a smash burger can be ready in four to five minutes, making it a convenient meal if you need to feed a group of people quickly.
The low-down on regular burgers
The only downside of making your own smash burgers is that you have to know what you're doing. "Smash burgers can turn out poorly if you don't use the right cooking technique or if you over or undercook your beef patties," says Dagan Lynn. For example, the perfect smash burger requires cold meat and high heat for perfectly crispy edges. Additionally, there are prep steps you can't skip for the absolute best smash burgers, such as making sure your grill is both clean and seasoned.
On the other hand, regular hamburger patties — which are thicker — tend to be more forgiving. "Grilling a burger is a little easier than making a smash burger for beginner cooks so mastering a traditional hamburger can be a great way to get started," says Lynn. With a regular burger, you gain versatility. Whether you keep things simple with an all-American cheeseburger recipe or top your burger with bold ingredients like jalapeños and fresh avocado it up to you. "They really are a blank canvas to get creative with toppings or keep it simple with mustard and pickles," says Lynn.