9 Clever Ways To Use Overripe Bananas
We've all been there. You pick up a beautiful bunch of bananas at the grocery store and set them out on the counter to ripen, all with the best intentions of grabbing one as breakfast on the go or as a smart snack in the coming days. More often than not, life gets busy, and all of a sudden, those vibrant yellow bananas have become brown and speckled. Although they may not look as appealing at this stage, these overripe bananas are a culinary gift. You might not be as keen to throw these softer, less attractive bananas in a lunch box, but that's okay — they've been transformed into something perfect for cooking, baking, preserving, freezing, and more.
That signature sweet flavor in a banana comes from the starch in the fruit transforming into fructose. The visual cue that this change is taking place shows up on the banana peel in the form of dark spots. The darker it gets, the more concentrated the fructose becomes, resulting in a sweeter, more flavorful banana. This is the moment to start exploring all the clever ways to use this decadent ingredient. The options are vast, mouth-watering, and go far beyond just banana bread. In fact, the following ideas are so unique and appealing, you might even find yourself anxiously awaiting your yellow bananas to brown up. Whether you neglected a bunch of bananas on your countertop or sped up the ripening on purpose, we've got you covered.
Swap out the tomato and make ketchup with bananas instead
Ketchup can be so much more than just a condiment for fries or chicken nuggets. In fact, tomato doesn't always even have to be the only fruit used when making this kind of dipping sauce. There is a whole world of ketchup options on the market today, and one of them happens to be ketchup made from ripe bananas. In Filipino BBQ dishes, banana ketchup is often used as a marinade for skewered seafood and meat, imparting a distinctive sweet flavor. This creative swap of bananas for tomatoes happened out of necessity during World War II. It was a huge hit and went on to become a staple ingredient in countless Filipino households and recipes.
It is easy to prepare a homemade version of banana ketchup. Most recipes contain mashed very ripe bananas, brown sugar, vinegar, onion, garlic, and seasoning such as allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Sometimes the signature red hue comes from the addition of tomato paste; other times, a bit of food dye is added to impart that familiar ketchup coloring and disguise any browning from the bananas.
Everything is combined in a food processor or high-speed blender until smooth, and then cooked down to a rich and thick consistency. Once cooled, homemade banana ketchup can be stored in glass containers and kept in the refrigerator for up to one month or frozen for up to three months. Keeping a batch of banana ketchup on hand is sure to spice up your choices when reaching for a condiment or marinade.
Make an easy refrigerator banana jam
Home canning is a time-honored tradition for preserving an abundance of fruits or vegetables when they are in peak season to save and enjoy later. The canning process might utilize a water bath or a pressure canner to create a shelf-stable food item that is safe from spoilage. However, these processes won't work as a method for canning bananas. A certain level of acidity is required for safe home canning, and since bananas are a low-acid fruit, bacteria such as botulism could form.
Luckily, there are other ways to make homemade banana jam from your bunch of overripe bananas. Ripe mashed bananas can be cooked down along with sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and even a dash of rum to make what is referred to as a refrigerator jam. This jam can be spooned into sterilized hot jars and then stored in the refrigerator instead of the pantry. It doesn't last as long, but with a treat this delicious, it's likely to be gobbled up quickly anyway. Banana refrigerator jam can be swirled into oatmeal, dolloped on top of yogurt, or spread on toast along with peanut butter for the best sandwich of your life.
If you want to make a traditional jam that can be preserved safely and is shelf-stable, simply add other ingredients to the bananas. For example, you could combine the bananas with strawberries and lemon juice and then process using a water bath canning method. These additions increase the acidity level to make the method safe. Ripe bananas can also be used to make a homemade chutney by adding curry paste, sugar, and vinegar.
Stuff your French toast with bananas for an unexpected breakfast surprise
Leisurely weekend mornings are made for indulgent breakfasts. Everyone loves waking up to a stack of pancakes, fresh waffles, or decadent French toast. If you want to take your French toast to a whole new level and you happen to also have some ripe bananas on hand, consider using them to make stuffed French toast. One of the easiest ways to make stuffed French toast is to cut thick slices of bread and then carefully use your knife to carve out a pocket in the center of each slice. Then, the possibilities are endless. Of course, you will want to add slices of banana into the pocket, but why stop there? You could also add some of your favorite jam, maybe some chocolate hazelnut spread, or even some peanut butter.
Once stuffed, the traditional method for making French toast can be followed. You will need to whisk up milk and eggs, along with a dash of vanilla extract or maybe a sprinkling of cinnamon if you want to get fancy. Carefully dip both sides of the stuffed bread in the mixture to soak up the custard without allowing the stuffing to fall out of the pocket. Then, cook both sides of the French toast on a hot griddle until crisp and golden brown. Stuffed French toast can be served with a dusting of powdered sugar or a drizzle of your favorite maple syrup.
Use mashed bananas as a clever vegan egg substitute
Ripe bananas don't always need to be used as the star ingredient of a dish. In fact, sometimes bananas can be used as a smart swap in a recipe and work their magic by going almost completely undetected. For anyone following a vegan diet, it can be difficult to find a way to substitute eggs in a dish — particularly baked goods. If you are craving a tray of brownies and want to make them vegan, all you have to do is use one mashed banana in place of each egg in the recipe. Cakes, quick breads, muffins, or pancakes all work well with this vegan egg substitute as well. The banana adds a subtle sweetness to any recipe, all while ensuring baked goods maintain a tender crumb.
This works because mashed banana adds moisture content comparable to that of an egg and also works similarly as a binder. The starch and fiber in bananas form a creamy, sticky paste when mashed, and this holds ingredients together and provides structure. However, since bananas don't offer the same leavening property as an egg, if you still want your vegan baked goods to rise in the same was as traditionally prepared treats, you might want to increase the amount of baking powder in the recipe by about ½ teaspoon. Of course, this plant-based swap isn't just for vegans — anyone with an egg allergy or those looking to reduce the cholesterol in a recipe welcomes this clever egg substitute as well.
Crisp them in the oven to make an addictive snack of banana chips
One of the most frustrating parts of an overripe banana is that it starts to become quite soft, making it difficult to transport in a sack lunch. That's when banana chips are the answer. Start by slicing the bananas thin and lightly coating the slices with a bit of lemon juice to prevent browning. In addition, a light drizzle of oil or a spritz of cooking spray will also help achieve the crispiest results. The banana slices are then spread out in a single layer on baking sheets and cooked low and slow in the oven. Around 200 or 250 degrees Fahrenheit is the way to go, and this will take up to three hours for the best results. Even speedier results can be achieved by making banana chips in an air fryer at about 300 degrees Fahrenheit, which takes about 30 minutes. Of course, if you happen to own a dehydrator, that is another way to create banana chips without having to run your oven for hours at a time.
Once you have made a batch of banana chips, the possibilities are endless. Of course, they are great on their own, but they also add texture to any homemade granola recipe. They can even be lightly crushed and folded into cookie dough to take chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level. Banana chips even work as a vehicle for your favorite dips, particularly guacamole.
Make campfire bananas in the oven
Summertime and s'mores are a match made in heaven. Whether it is on a family camping trip or around a casual backyard fire pit, an open flame plus marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers just can't be beat. Or can they? One way to take the classic s'more flavor combination to the next level is by adding fresh fruit to your s'mores. While sliced strawberries, apples, or pears are all delicious, incorporating those overripe bananas staring at you from the kitchen counter is the way to go.
To make campfire bananas, take a whole banana, keep the peel on, and slice it down the center. Gently pull the sides open and stuff the middle with miniature marshmallows, chocolate chips, and a sprinkling of crushed graham cracker crumbs. Wrap it all up in foil and warm it over an open fire. If you don't have access to a fire pit, this same recipe can be adapted for a grill. In fact, you can even make campfire bananas indoors using your oven any time of year and even when the weather isn't cooperating outside. The best part is, once the bananas are heated, the outside becomes darkened anyway. So if your overripe bananas are extra browned, spotty, and unattractive, using this cooking technique, no one will ever know.
Bake a decadent hummingbird cake
A charming Southern soiree isn't complete without a stunning Hummingbird cake taking center stage at the dessert table. This cake is incredibly moist and dense because the layers are made with mashed ripe bananas, crushed pineapple, and toasted pecans. A recipe such as this is the ideal way to highlight the sweet flavor of overripe bananas and transforming them into a show-stopper. The softer texture helps the banana incorporate with the other ingredients in the batter. The cake is made with flour, sugar, oil, eggs, and leavening, as well as cinnamon and vanilla for flavor. Then the mashed banana, pineapple, and nuts are folded in at the end before pouring into pans and baking. Once these layers are cooled, they are spread with a classic cream cheese frosting. Often, additional pecans will be added to the top of the cake for garnish.
While we often associate this cake with the American South, the actual origins can be traced back to Jamaica. This makes sense since the cake highlights both bananas and pineapple, which can be found on the tropical island. It also typically features spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, which are frequently used in Jamaican cuisine. If these flavor combinations get your taste buds excited, there are riffs on the hummingbird cake in other recipes. For example, similar ingredients can be used to make hummingbird cookies. This is just another innovative way to use those ripe bananas.
Layer them into a banoffee pie
Another way to savor a bunch of overripe bananas is by slicing and layering them into a classic British dish called banoffee pie. Banoffee is a hybrid of the words banana and toffee, and these two ingredients are the heart and soul of this dessert. The traditional pie begins with a cracker crumb crust. Crushed graham crackers or British digestive biscuits work well. However, it is important to make sure the moisture from the sliced bananas doesn't oversaturate this crust and make it soggy. According to world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo, the best way to do that is to create a barrier by coating the crust with the caramel layer next. While this forms the toffee namesake of the recipe, it isn't a typical crisp toffee layer. The flavor profile of toffee is mimicked by using a caramel sauce or dulce de deche.
After that, the sliced bananas can be added. To prevent browning, the slices can be tossed with a bit of lemon juice, if desired. Finally, the pie is topped with whipped cream. Sometimes the whipped cream is infused with coffee flavor by adding instant coffee granules while whipping the cream. That's why, for some, the name references a blend of banana and coffee instead. This indulgent treat is best served quite soon after assembling. What was once a batch of browning bananas has been transformed into a stunning, mouthwatering dessert.
Freeze bananas into decadent banana bark
One of the many delightful and useful properties of bananas is the fact that they freeze well, even when a little overripe. Using frozen bananas is a great smoothie hack, as they help achieve cool, rich, and velvety texture without watering down the beverage with extra ice. However, if you are looking for a snack that's easy to grab right out of the freezer, look no further than banana bark. Inspired by the idea of a chocolate bark that is spread thin, sprinkled with toppings, and broken into pieces to enjoy, banana bark takes the idea one step further — and overripe bananas make the treat even sweeter.
Here, the dessert starts by layering your sliced overripe bananas in a single layer on a parchment-lined tray. Just make sure you choose a tray that easily fits in your freezer before you begin. Then, top the bananas with a layer of smooth peanut butter. Next, a drizzle of melted chocolate spread out on top makes the entire concoction snappable just like traditional bark. Before freezing, the soft chocolate can be garnished with chopped nuts, a sprinkle of sea salt, or even some crushed-up candies. Finally, pop the tray in the freezer and wait for everything to set. Any time a snack craving hits, just break off a piece of this bark and enjoy the treat straight from the freezer.