9 Clever Ways To Use Overripe Bananas

We've all been there. You pick up a beautiful bunch of bananas at the grocery store and set them out on the counter to ripen, all with the best intentions of grabbing one as breakfast on the go or as a smart snack in the coming days. More often than not, life gets busy, and all of a sudden, those vibrant yellow bananas have become brown and speckled. Although they may not look as appealing at this stage, these overripe bananas are a culinary gift. You might not be as keen to throw these softer, less attractive bananas in a lunch box, but that's okay — they've been transformed into something perfect for cooking, baking, preserving, freezing, and more.

That signature sweet flavor in a banana comes from the starch in the fruit transforming into fructose. The visual cue that this change is taking place shows up on the banana peel in the form of dark spots. The darker it gets, the more concentrated the fructose becomes, resulting in a sweeter, more flavorful banana. This is the moment to start exploring all the clever ways to use this decadent ingredient. The options are vast, mouth-watering, and go far beyond just banana bread. In fact, the following ideas are so unique and appealing, you might even find yourself anxiously awaiting your yellow bananas to brown up. Whether you neglected a bunch of bananas on your countertop or sped up the ripening on purpose, we've got you covered.