The Jamaican Origins Of Hummingbird Cake, A Southern Classic

The Southern treat that goes by the name of hummingbird cake is instantly recognizable for those who grew up knowing the bursts of fruitysweetness that lay between layers of cream cheese frosting. However, what has become an iconic part of Southern culture actually has origins out in the Caribbean, on the island of Jamaica. While hailing from Jamaica, the popular cake has become embedded deep into the soil of the South and has inspired many generations to create their own iterations including the classically Southern sweet potato hummingbird cake. Typically, the dessert favorite has a flavor that resembles a richly spiced carrot cake combined with a strong nod to banana bread's moist texture.

The aromatics typical to Jamaican flavors, like nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice, are paired with tropical sweetness from some of the fruits readily found on the island (namely bananas and pineapples). Introduced by the Jamaican tourism board around the late 1960s, the cake was intended to be a celebration of the national identity of the small island following its independence from the British. And it was used in efforts to increase travel to the country.

Despite loose similarities specific to Jamaican culinary preferences, the Southern classic does not actually point to many Jamaican baking practices. The cake, originally called Doctor Bird cake (after Jamaica's national bird, the red-billed Streamertail, itself a hummingbird) closer resembles British bakes with its light-textured sponge cake. Once the Jamaican tourist board started sending out press kits to the U.S., which included a recipe for the cake, it was renamed and embraced by the region.