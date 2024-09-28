Why You Shouldn't Try To Make Canned Bananas

A pile of bananas, unloved and quickly spoiling on the kitchen counter, is a familiar sight to many cooks. "Oh, we'll make banana bread," we tell ourselves ... but more often than not, those bananas end up in the trash. You might wonder, then, whether there's a way to preserve them. Canned fruit can be a fantastic way to stretch produce for the home cook, plus it can make a delicious pie filling. But can you can bananas at home?

The short answer is no — at least not whole ones. Why? Well, it all has to do with a little bacterium by the name of Clostridium botulinum. This pesky little fella can release toxins that lead to botulism, a rare but extremely nasty disease. And one of the more common causes of botulism is — you guessed it — improper home canning.

Now, that's not a reason to be afraid of canning. Done correctly, it can be completely safe. However, when it comes to bananas, it's a no-go. Bananas are a low-acid food (meaning they have a pH above 4.6), which the CDC recommends avoiding if you're a home canner. Because there's not enough natural acid in the fruit to deal with the botulinum, you would need the extreme temperatures of pressure canning to deactivate the bacteria. But even for the most experienced home canners, there's not enough research to determine the correct process for pressure canning bananas to make them safe. It's better to steer clear.