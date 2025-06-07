How Long You Need To Bake Banana Chips For The Crispiest Results

Banana chips are a fantastic snack for anyone looking for a nutrient-dense alternative to potato chips without sacrificing that satisfying crunch. Packed with potassium, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C, these delicious little chips are fairly easy to make at home. There are only two steps required to craft crunchy banana chips: slice and bake. Timing is everything, however, and it can take up to three hours for your chips to achieve the perfect texture. For expert tips on making the very best banana chips, Food Republic chatted with cookbook author and vegan chef Lloyd Rose, creator of Plant Crazii. "For the crispiest banana chips, start with just-ripe bananas — not too soft, not too green," he says.

If needed, you can use your air fryer to ripen bananas in less than 10 minutes. Then, similar to how you can use a mandoline to make ultra-thin slices of meat, Rose recommends utilizing one to cut your bananas thinly and evenly. "I like to toss them in a light mixture of lemon juice (to prevent browning) and a tiny bit of neutral oil for crispness," he shares. Be sure to coat your slices very sparingly with this mixture, as too much liquid can seep into your bananas and make them soggy. Once the fruit is ready for the oven, "bake at 200 degrees Fahrenheit on parchment-lined baking sheets for [two to three] hours, flipping halfway," Rose says. For restaurant-quality chips, "keep the door slightly ajar if possible — this helps moisture escape for extra crunch."