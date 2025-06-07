How Long You Need To Bake Banana Chips For The Crispiest Results
Banana chips are a fantastic snack for anyone looking for a nutrient-dense alternative to potato chips without sacrificing that satisfying crunch. Packed with potassium, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C, these delicious little chips are fairly easy to make at home. There are only two steps required to craft crunchy banana chips: slice and bake. Timing is everything, however, and it can take up to three hours for your chips to achieve the perfect texture. For expert tips on making the very best banana chips, Food Republic chatted with cookbook author and vegan chef Lloyd Rose, creator of Plant Crazii. "For the crispiest banana chips, start with just-ripe bananas — not too soft, not too green," he says.
If needed, you can use your air fryer to ripen bananas in less than 10 minutes. Then, similar to how you can use a mandoline to make ultra-thin slices of meat, Rose recommends utilizing one to cut your bananas thinly and evenly. "I like to toss them in a light mixture of lemon juice (to prevent browning) and a tiny bit of neutral oil for crispness," he shares. Be sure to coat your slices very sparingly with this mixture, as too much liquid can seep into your bananas and make them soggy. Once the fruit is ready for the oven, "bake at 200 degrees Fahrenheit on parchment-lined baking sheets for [two to three] hours, flipping halfway," Rose says. For restaurant-quality chips, "keep the door slightly ajar if possible — this helps moisture escape for extra crunch."
More methods for making crispy banana chips (and other dried fruits)
While the oven is one of the most accessible ways to make your own banana chips, it's by no means the only method available — or the quickest. The speedy secret to delicious homemade dried fruit is using your air fryer. While you'll still want to dry out your fruit at a low temperature (about 200 to 260 degrees Fahrenheit), making banana chips in an air fryer can take as little as 25 to 30 minutes per batch depending on your machine. Of course, since an air fryer is significantly smaller than the average oven, you may have to make several batches in order to ensure maximum crunch.
Another popular way to make banana chips and other dried fruit is by using a food dehydrator. While they will ensure you get the crispiest fruit possible by completely removing the water content, these sophisticated machines work slowly and can take anywhere from six to 12 hours to make crunchy banana chips. "Be patient," says chef Lloyd Rose about working with this appliance. "Don't turn up the heat too high or you'll cook instead of dehydrate." According to Rose, a dehydrator isn't necessary for drying out thin slices of fruits like apples, bananas, citrus, and strawberries. However, "some very juicy fruits (like watermelon or very soft ripe mango) can be trickier without a dehydrator's consistent airflow," he notes. Whatever method you choose, just be sure to always store your dried fruit in airtight containers.