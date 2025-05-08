Do Bananas Or Caramel Go On Banoffee Pie First?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the more subtle yet complex parts of baking a truly successful pie is having proper layering. If the ingredients are out of order or have melded together, you won't get the same effect or satisfying bite. This is especially true for the popular banoffee pie (a portmanteau of banana and toffee), which features layers of banana, caramel, and whipped topping. But what's the proper order for layering these ingredients? Food Republic spoke to Aridano Zumbo, world-renowned pâtissier, to learn more.

As you may have guessed, the gooiest ingredient goes directly on top of the crust. Zumbo said, "For a banoffee pie, I find the ideal order is a layer of crushed biscuits or graham cracker crust, followed by the caramel, then the bananas. This sequence helps prevent the bananas from making the crust soggy." Essentially, you create a barrier, so your bananas don't slide around or leave the center of your pie crust mushy. From a practical standpoint, Zumbo said, "Slicing is also easier when the bananas are above the caramel and gives a nicer layering visual." This way, your caramel doesn't get lost between the layers, and makes a nice flavor base.

You'll want to put thought into preparing your layers as well, making sure to use a wet instead of a dry caramel sauce that will have a silkier texture. Meanwhile, be sure to use Martha Stewart's shingling technique for layering your bananas for a picturesque — and sturdy — final product. Your extra effort will show through when the pie is sliced.