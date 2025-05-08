Do Bananas Or Caramel Go On Banoffee Pie First?
One of the more subtle yet complex parts of baking a truly successful pie is having proper layering. If the ingredients are out of order or have melded together, you won't get the same effect or satisfying bite. This is especially true for the popular banoffee pie (a portmanteau of banana and toffee), which features layers of banana, caramel, and whipped topping. But what's the proper order for layering these ingredients? Food Republic spoke to Aridano Zumbo, world-renowned pâtissier, to learn more.
As you may have guessed, the gooiest ingredient goes directly on top of the crust. Zumbo said, "For a banoffee pie, I find the ideal order is a layer of crushed biscuits or graham cracker crust, followed by the caramel, then the bananas. This sequence helps prevent the bananas from making the crust soggy." Essentially, you create a barrier, so your bananas don't slide around or leave the center of your pie crust mushy. From a practical standpoint, Zumbo said, "Slicing is also easier when the bananas are above the caramel and gives a nicer layering visual." This way, your caramel doesn't get lost between the layers, and makes a nice flavor base.
You'll want to put thought into preparing your layers as well, making sure to use a wet instead of a dry caramel sauce that will have a silkier texture. Meanwhile, be sure to use Martha Stewart's shingling technique for layering your bananas for a picturesque — and sturdy — final product. Your extra effort will show through when the pie is sliced.
Keeping your banoffee layers fresh
Working with bananas can pose a few challenges as they are a rather delicate fruit. You can't add too many because of excess moisture — banana bread bakers see this mistake often — and you have to keep the bananas fresh. Fortunately, Adriano Zumbo said, "To keep the banana layer fresh, dip the sliced bananas in a bit of lemon juice before layering them onto the pie. This prevents browning." You aren't soaking the banana slices, so this hack helps with freshness without adding extra liquid to the pie. "Another little trick is tossing the bananas in a little ascorbic acid or malic acid solution," explained Zumbo, which can be purchased in most stores or via online retailers like Amazon.
You must also be delicate and deliberate with the assembly of banoffee pie. According to Zumbo, "ideally, the pie should be assembled close to serving time, but if you must prep ahead, tightly cover the pie and keep it refrigerated." With the exception of heating your caramel and crust, banoffee pie doesn't require additional baking, making it easy to assemble quickly at the last minute.
But even if you layer the crust and caramel way ahead of time, Zumbo said, "Adding the bananas just before serving is the best approach for optimal freshness." For banoffee pie, it's all about knowing how and when to layer your ingredients and prioritizing freshness throughout the baking and assembly process. Be sure to give yourself enough time to prep each ingredient, so this creamy pie will have the texture and taste you love.