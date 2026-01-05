The Jersey Mike's Sub You Should Think Twice About Ordering

There are many reasons to be a fan Jersey Mike's, from its fresh-baked bread and high-quality ingredients to its hearty portions and must-try items from its secret menu. After all, there's a reason why Reddit named Jersey Mike's the absolute best sub chain around. However, as much as we enjoy sinking our teeth into an Original Italian sub, not all of their sandwiches are created equal. Food Republic taste-tested eight Jersey Mike's subs and ranked them, and found one particularly disappointing sandwich: the tuna fish. This sub earned the last-place spot in our taste test.

The tuna fish sub features a made-fresh tuna salad with mayonnaise, freshly chopped celery, and a dash of pepper. However, our taste tester noticed that the sandwich tasted overly fishy. This could be attributed to the fact that Jersey Mike's uses a combination of albacore and light tuna to make their tuna salad. Whereas albacore tends to have a milder flavor, light tuna tends to have a more pronounced taste. When combined, you'll end up with a fishier flavor than a tuna salad made with just albacore. Plus, the tuna salad contains only four ingredients, so the fish flavor is likely more noticeable than if you level up tuna salad with fun additions like Dijon mustard, chopped walnuts, or apples.

While there are ways to neutralize the taste of white tuna — for example, adding lemon juice, fresh herbs, or onions to create more umami – our taste tester ordered the sandwich Mike's Way with shredded lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend, and spices (oregano and salt), and this wasn't enough to tone down the fishiness.