What To Know Before Ordering Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Nuggets
If you've been thinking about ordering some Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, there are more things worth considering than simply whether or not they'll satisfy your latest chicken craving. It's true that cost and convenience — or if it happens to be Sunday — may also factor into whether or not you venture to the ever-expanding international chain. But for others, there may be a prevailing health question standing between them and some bite-size eats from the restaurant that started as S. Truett Cathy's Dwarf Grill.
On top of potential allergen risks, and matters regarding additives like antibiotics or steroids, facts about Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets are woven into the very history of how the menu has been shaped over nearly 60 years of franchising. So, if you've ever wondered about the oil used to cook the nuggets, what they're really made of, the difference in nutrition between regular and grilled, and whether or not the chain has been holding out on some secret menu nugget options, prepare to have all that and more demystified for you.
Nuggets are a product of the 80s
As ubiquitous as chicken nuggets have become on restaurant menus and in freezer aisles across the country, the time before their creation is not so long ago in the grand scheme. Leading up to, throughout, and after World War II, farming and food production had been greatly impacted like all sectors of the economy. Similar to other old-school foods connected to wartime, the intersection of innovation and changing appetites found one Robert C. Baker credited with developing nuggets in 1963 at Cornell University before sending the recipe to companies to help reinvigorate a taste for chicken.
Within four years, Chick-fil-A's first franchise location opened, but it wouldn't be until 15 years later, after the appeal of nuggets had spread to more palettes, that the chain would introduce them to customers. The 1982 debut took place a full year after McDonald's had launched the McNuggets, but with a stark difference. According to Chick-fil-A, before it brought the bite-sized pieces of breaded chicken to market, customers had routinely requested the restaurants provide them with cut up pieces of the sandwich chicken to serve to guests at home. So it was that instead of following the prevailing standard with nuggets made from ground pieces of all kinds from the birds, Chick-fil-A started selling nuggets as boneless, skinless chunks of chicken breast.
They have nutrition facts of note
In March 2010, the signature piece of legislation of then-President Barack Obama's administration passed Congress and was signed into law. Part of the extensive Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act — widely known as Obamacare — included the requirement that chain restaurants disclose nutrition facts of standard menu items. As a result, those looking to meet certain macronutrient goals can rest assured that there is no mystery where it concerns the caloric specifics or protein potential that accompanies their order of Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets.
Looking at the standard eight count order of nuggets, the 250 calories worth of pieces of chicken breast boast 2 extra grams of protein over their grilled counterparts for a total of 27 grams per serving. Upping the order to a 12 count also boosts the protein potential to 40 grams for breaded nuggets and 38 for grilled at 380 and 300 calories respectively. Where it concerns fat and carbohydrates, the regular order of eight nuggets cooked in 100% refined peanut oil only has 11 grams of both while the grilled order comes with a mere 3 grams of fat and 1 gram of carbohydrates. Plus, those looking to make even more of a meal out of their nuggets can add them to one of Chick-fil-A's salads bringing the protein up to 42 grams in the case of the Cobb salad with a total of 830 calories, 60 grams of fat, and 31 grams of carbohydrates.
Allergen awareness is key
Those with life-threatening allergies and food sensitivities alike are all too familiar with navigating markets and menus with the same trepidation that one might approach a minefield. On top of the listed ingredients that pose risks to health, there is the added danger of cross contamination to consider. With that in mind, Chick-fil-A is upfront about what it puts in its food as well as how it is prepared so that those with concerns can choose to order their nuggets or not with the utmost confidence.
Given the use of flour, pasteurized nonfat dry milk, and pasteurized egg in preparing the nuggets, Chick-fil-A's chart warning of the eight key allergens specifies milk, egg, and wheat risks for the entrée. At the same time, though the nuggets are cooked in peanut oil — different from some other fryer items on the menu — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not consider the food as presenting an allergy risk from the legume, namely because the 100% refined product is treated as exempt from such labeling. Additionally, those taking into account ingredients that may or may not give cause for concern should take note of the use of monosodium glutamate (MSG) as a flavor enhancer. Having earned a bad reputation for allegedly impacting things like diabetes, energy, and brain health, the FDA currently views consumption of MSG to be "generally recognized as safe" (GRAS), an official label permitted under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
The low-down on antibiotics and hormones
Among the varied and long-lasting impacts of COVID-19 consumers and companies alike learned to grow accustomed to disruption to supply chains. So it was that four years after Americans found themselves adapting to purchase limits on goods like toilet paper and disinfectant wipes, Chick-fil-A announced a marked change in its policy on selling chicken with antibiotics. Dating back to 2014, the chain known for speedy service with an accompanying "my pleasure" also became known for a 100% commitment to serving chicken "raised without antibiotics."
A decade later, as suppliers like Tyson Foods had already dropped an anti-antibiotics commitment, Chick-fil-A announced a new policy adapting to the market shift. Moving forward, the chain adopted a No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM) policy emphasizing that many antibiotics used in raising livestock are employed for the health of the animals, thus aiding to ensure the health of the public. Chick-fil-A also highlighted how the FDA demands that all antibiotics be cleared from an animal's system before it could be included in the supply for consumption. While selling the updated commitment to customers, the chain reminded that no changes were being made to its policy regarding fillers, hormones, or steroids, and it remains a violation in the United States for hormones or steroids to be used in the production of poultry.
Nugget popularity inspired menu growth
If their prevalence isn't proof enough as to the favor fans have for chicken nuggets, the impact they've had on Chick-fil-A's menu stands as a testament to the chain's desire to satisfy buyers of the bite-size boxes. The earliest alteration to availability at restaurants came when a trio of complimentary sauces were added in 1984, just two years after nuggets debuted. A three-fold flavor boost meant customers could now dip their chicken in barbecue, honey mustard, and Polynesian sauces. Meanwhile, it would be more than two decades before the chain introduced fans to its namesake Chick-fil-A sauce, considered by the company to be its most popular, and one of a series of fast food sauces you can find at grocery stores.
The aughties also saw nuggets venture beyond the appetites of the lunch and dinner crowd with a premiere on the breakfast menu. Pairing a roll with honey butter spread and topping it with a nugget, commuters can break free of morning gridlock for a reprieve in Chick-fil-A's drive-thru lane to snag an order of four Chick-n-Minis since 2004. The innovation didn't stop there as the chain would go on to invest $50 million over seven years of research and development to bring grilled chicken to market, losing the breading without sacrificing flavor or fanfare. Where it concerned nuggets, that mission was considered accomplished in 2014 when the grilled version became a mainstay of the Chick-fil-A menu.
Menu creativity allows for customization
In the world of fast food, some fan favorites aren't actually found on the menu. While Chick-fil-A doesn't purport to have a secret menu with must try items, it does promote its guests using creativity when it comes to what's already available for purchase. After outright debunking the existence of a secret menu, likening it to conspiracy theories or cryptids like the Loch Ness Monster, the chicken chain talks up options on the app that allow for personalizing your next order.
Going beyond snagging more than the two customary pickles on your next sandwich, Chick-fil-A does offer some suggestions on how guests can craft their own off-menu items by ordering from what's available much like some fan- and employee-loved secret items at Texas Roadhouse. First, fans looking to spruce up the macaroni and cheese are encouraged to order it with their preferred style nuggets, the garden herb ranch sauce, and zesty buffalo sauce. After cutting up the chicken and mixing it all together, the resulting concoction is dubbed buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Similarly, along with some dessert recommendations, the Chick-n-Minis can be leveled up to a "masterpiece" with an order of hash browns dipped in your preferred sauce and stacked between the chicken and the roll.
Bite-sized chicken can be the life of your party
Much of what has been shared about Chick-fil-A's nuggets thus far pertains to individuals and the entrée option. But, what if you plan to share some chicken with friends? It doesn't matter whether you're looking for a no-fuss solution for an office party or a gathering at home, the chain inspiring consumers to "Eat Mor Chikin" wants to help make that possible with nugget trays of varied sizes.
A mere seven years after nuggets made the menu, the first tray options became available to purchase. Hosts looking to entertain groups of eight, 15, or even 25 have had access to an easy solution since catering trays were introduced in 1989. Shy of 20 years later in 2018, an even smaller size became available with the launch of 30-count trays to join the 64-count (small), 120-count (medium), and 200-count (large) options. Available cold for you to heat on your own later or hot and ready to serve right away, Chick-fil-A further expanded the nugget options with some speciality trays. Tailgaters and couch quarterbacks have been able to enjoy their bite-size snacks with a limited time football-shaped tray. Likewise, be it for a special someone or just someone in love with nuggets, heart-shaped tray's are a St. Valentine's Day offering from Chick-fil-A filled with nuggets, Chick-n-Minis or a sweet alternative like the chocolate chunk cookies or chocolate fudge brownie halves.