What To Know Before Ordering Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Nuggets

If you've been thinking about ordering some Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, there are more things worth considering than simply whether or not they'll satisfy your latest chicken craving. It's true that cost and convenience — or if it happens to be Sunday — may also factor into whether or not you venture to the ever-expanding international chain. But for others, there may be a prevailing health question standing between them and some bite-size eats from the restaurant that started as S. Truett Cathy's Dwarf Grill.

On top of potential allergen risks, and matters regarding additives like antibiotics or steroids, facts about Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets are woven into the very history of how the menu has been shaped over nearly 60 years of franchising. So, if you've ever wondered about the oil used to cook the nuggets, what they're really made of, the difference in nutrition between regular and grilled, and whether or not the chain has been holding out on some secret menu nugget options, prepare to have all that and more demystified for you.