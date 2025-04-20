Does Chick-Fil-A Put MSG In Its Chicken?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're in the mood for fast food with a little pizzazz, nothing hits quite like Chick-fil-A. Its golden waffle fries? Incredible. The creamy, tangy Chick-fil-A dipping sauce? Ten out of ten, no notes. And of course, nothing beats the main event: chicken (obviously). Whether it's breaded to crispy perfection in a sandwich or showing up in grilled nugget form, Chick-fil-A's chicken is famously well-seasoned and jam-packed with flavor.

One of the reasons it tastes so good? A not-so-secret ingredient called monosodium glutamate (or MSG). While it's not used in every chicken dish on the menu, you'll find it in some of the classics — like the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich — where it helps bring out that deep, savory, can't-quite-put-your-finger-on-it deliciousness.

For those not in the know, MSG is a seasoning that boosts umami flavors, and it actually occurs naturally in tons of your favorite foods — from tomatoes and mushrooms to parmesan cheese. Originally derived from seaweed, its reputation took an unfortunate hit in the 1960s after a doctor (with no real evidence) claimed Chinese food gave him symptoms like numbness and flushed skin. This kicked off decades of unfounded anti-MSG panic rooted in racism and xenophobia.

The truth is, MSG is completely safe to consume (not to mention seriously effective) — it's just been unfairly maligned for decades. So when you bite into a Chick-fil-A sandwich with MSG, you can rest easy knowing it's only there to make your meal taste awesome.