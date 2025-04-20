Does Chick-Fil-A Put MSG In Its Chicken?
When you're in the mood for fast food with a little pizzazz, nothing hits quite like Chick-fil-A. Its golden waffle fries? Incredible. The creamy, tangy Chick-fil-A dipping sauce? Ten out of ten, no notes. And of course, nothing beats the main event: chicken (obviously). Whether it's breaded to crispy perfection in a sandwich or showing up in grilled nugget form, Chick-fil-A's chicken is famously well-seasoned and jam-packed with flavor.
One of the reasons it tastes so good? A not-so-secret ingredient called monosodium glutamate (or MSG). While it's not used in every chicken dish on the menu, you'll find it in some of the classics — like the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich — where it helps bring out that deep, savory, can't-quite-put-your-finger-on-it deliciousness.
For those not in the know, MSG is a seasoning that boosts umami flavors, and it actually occurs naturally in tons of your favorite foods — from tomatoes and mushrooms to parmesan cheese. Originally derived from seaweed, its reputation took an unfortunate hit in the 1960s after a doctor (with no real evidence) claimed Chinese food gave him symptoms like numbness and flushed skin. This kicked off decades of unfounded anti-MSG panic rooted in racism and xenophobia.
The truth is, MSG is completely safe to consume (not to mention seriously effective) — it's just been unfairly maligned for decades. So when you bite into a Chick-fil-A sandwich with MSG, you can rest easy knowing it's only there to make your meal taste awesome.
Make your own copycat fast food creations at home with MSG
Chick-fil-A isn't the only popular chain that makes use of MSG to dial up the flavor in its food. Kentucky Fried Chicken, for example, also uses the seasoning in several of its chicken offerings, and Zaxby's includes it in dishes such as the Chicken Finger Plate, among others.
The good news? You can replicate that distinct fast food flavor at home. For example, the secret to copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets isn't peanut oil — it's actually a two to four hour soak in a dill pickle brine before breading and frying. After marinating your chicken, toss a little MSG — we like the Ajinomoto brand — into your flour dredge before the meat hits the pan, and you'll get the most flavorful, golden-crispy bites that rival the real thing. For the full experience, try your hand at making Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade — all you need are three ingredients: lemon juice, water, and sugar.
Remember: Whether you're hitting the drive-thru for lunch or whipping up a chicken feast at home, MSG's got your back in the flavor department. Try it once, and you'll wonder how your kitchen ever survived without it.