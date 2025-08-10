7 Fast Food Sauces You Can Find On Grocery Store Shelves
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Certain fast food chains have sauces so good we could probably eat them by the spoonful. It used to be that the only way to get your hands on these tasty condiments was to swing through the drive-thru (and unapologetically ask for extra packets time and time again). However, those days are thankfully long gone.
Many of the most popular sauces from fast food restaurants are now available for purchase by the bottle, which means you can get your fix by popping into the sauce aisle at certain stores. If you're looking for your favorite, you may not find it consistently at smaller grocers like Aldi, but large retailers such as Walmart often carry them — or, if you want them delivered right to your doorstep, sometimes you can even order them on Amazon. Without further ado, here are seven noteworthy fast food condiments that'll have you filling your fridge with dippable goodness.
Taco Bell sauces upgrade homemade Mexican meals
Taco Bell's famous fast food sauces transform homemade Mexican dishes and deliver the heat every time you pick up a late-night cravings box. Fortunately, you can now buy bottles of the Verde, Mild, Hot, and Fire flavors at Walmart or on Amazon. The chain also offers other condiments like Diablo, Chipotle, Avocado Ranch, and Baja Sauce — all perfect for topping summery breakfast tacos, lunchtime burritos, and dinner-worthy quesadillas with loads of flavor.
Chick-fil-A sauces can be delivered right to your door
If your favorite part of visiting Chick-fil-A is sampling the variety of sauces, rejoice — they're available by the bottle on Amazon. You can get the signature Chick-fil-A sauce (creamy, rich, and delicious on practically anything) or the sweet, tangy Polynesian flavor (ideal for glazing pork chops) delivered straight to your door.
The sauces from Panda Express are full of umami
You can now enjoy the bold flavors of Panda Express right at home. Purchase the variety pack bundle on Amazon, which includes Sweet Chili, Orange, Mandarin Teriyaki, and Kung Pao Stir Fry sauces. Each can be incorporated into shrimp, poultry, or used to upgrade fried rice dishes for pops of umami flavor.
Dip your chicken tenders into this fan-favorite sauce
Popeyes is known for its Cajun-inspired menu items like spicy chicken tenders, blackened fish and chicken, buttery biscuits, and, of course, crave-worthy sauces you can now find in the condiment aisle. Try the Sweet Heat Dipping Sauce for a smoky, spicy, yet sugary finish on meats, or pick up the Blackened Ranch from Amazon for a decadent, peppery kick perfect for a crunchy greens and bread salad, chicken wraps, or dunking.
Dunk flavorful curly fries into the sauces from Arby's
If you used to stash away your Arby's Horsey Sauce packets, those days are over — you can grab a full bottle at Walmart. This creamy, tangy, horseradish-inspired dip adds subtle spice and zest to meals. Pair it with an order of Arby's curly fries — one of Reddit's favorite fast food fries — for the full experience.
Zaxby's sauces bring the heat
Southern fried chicken chain Zaxby's also sells its sauces at stores like Walmart and Kroger. They're perfect for dipping chicken tenders or drizzling over a crispy smash burger for an extra kick. The lineup includes Zax Sauce (creamy and smoky), Spicy Zax Sauce (the original with added heat), and Tongue Torch Sauce (the hottest, with a garlicky edge).
Whataburger offers two popular ketchup options
If Whataburger sauces live rent-free in your mind, it's time to grab the bundle pack of Whataburger Fancy Ketchup and Spicy Ketchup on Amazon. This fan-favorite ketchup is thick, tangy, and made with a unique blend of herbs and spices — ideal for your next grilling session.