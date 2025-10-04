What Oil Is Really In Chick-Fil-A's Fryer? Turns Out, It Depends On What You Order

Chick-fil-A's famous waffle fries and crispy chicken sandwich are in a league of their own — it makes you wonder what really goes into frying such crispy delights. Ask most people, and they'll probably guess peanut oil, since that's what Chick-fil-A uses to fry its signature breaded chicken. Chick-fil-A has used it for decades, and the choice is intentional. Peanut oil has a high smoke point and mild flavor that lets the seasoning on the chicken stand out while still delivering that signature golden crunch. But when it comes to the waffle fries, instead of peanut oil, Chick-fil-A cooks its fries in canola oil.

Fast food restaurants primarily use blended vegetable oils for their fries, most commonly canola oil, soybean oil, corn oil, or cottonseed oil due to their neutral flavor and high smoke point, which are essential for deep-frying. Canola oil is particularly mild and versatile, making it perfect for fries. It allows the natural potato flavor to shine through and prevents the cross-flavoring that would happen if fries shared the fryer with chicken. It may seem extra, but it is a nice little touch that tells you how far Chick-fil-A is willing to go to cater to its customers.

Even if you want to turn your Chick-fil-A sandwich into a saucy delight, the chicken stays flavorful and distinct, and the fries remain crisp and potato-forward. It's a behind-the-scenes choice that most people don't notice, but it makes all the difference in taste. Customers get exactly what they expect, and they can wash their savory meal down with Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade.