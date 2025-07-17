13 Old-School Foods You Didn't Know Came From Wartime

Where coffee itself has become synonymous with commutes to work, late-night study sessions, and a culture of hustling and grinding, the brewed beverage's café cousins are more often associated with sophistication and relaxation. So, it may come as a surprise for some to learn that the espresso-based drink sipped at bistros and bookstores can actually trace its origin back to the battlefield. Specifically, caffeine connoisseurs can thank the Battle of Vienna in 1683. Two months of siege of the Austrian city by the Ottoman Empire would ultimately lead to its loss of territory in Eastern Europe to the Holy League before the end of the 17th century in addition to leaving behind quite a prize.

After the Ottoman forces were driven off, the spoils of war included abandoned bags filled with roasted coffee beans. Locals saw fit to adapt the Turkish preparation more to their liking by sweetening the drink and adding cream as well as an egg yolk, resulting in a color reminiscent of the robes worn by Capuchin friars from the Franciscan order of the Catholic Church. What was then dubbed a Kapuziner would ultimately become known as the cappuccino, but wouldn't begin to rise to the prominence it holds today until the invention of the espresso machine and a steamed milk preparation created in Italy during the World War II era.