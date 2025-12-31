10 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Texas Roadhouse Order
Whether you love Texas Roadhouse for the premium yet affordable steaks, scratch-made sides, rowdy atmosphere, or all of the above, guess what? There are a collection of easy ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse order that'll have your taste buds singing with joy. Really? You betcha.
Fans of Texas Roadhouse may argue there's no need for improvement regarding the chain's menu offerings, but they haven't heard about these tips. Plus, a little insider ordering information never hurts, and why wouldn't you want to unlock the menu and take full advantage of all the tasty seasonings and dishes the company offers? No stone left unturned, and all that.
Over-indulging on the iconic house rolls is just the first step to achieving ultimate Texas Roadhouse fandom — they are free, after all — and you don't want to overlook what could be your favorite Texas Roadhouse customization. So, if you're ready to make the most of your next visit to Texas Roadhouse, which, duh, you are, just keep reading.
Add pulled pork, bacon, or grilled shrimp to the iconic Cactus Blossom
Texas Roadhouse is famous for three menu items: steak, the freshly baked rolls, and the Cactus Blossom, a battered and deep-fried onion (eerily similar to the Bloomin' Onion found at Outback Steakhouse). While none of these dishes require enhancements, actually far from it, that doesn't mean you can't still give it a go. With this in mind, the first easy way to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse order is to add pulled pork, crumbled bacon, or grilled shrimp to the legendary Cactus Blossom.
As noted, the Cactus Blossom doesn't need any assistance in the flavor department. Still, if you want to turn it into more of a meal, or simply give it a meaty kick, Texas Roadhouse has your back. You won't find shredded pork as a side on the menu, bacon either (shrimp is), but that doesn't mean you can't, or shouldn't ask for some on your Cactus Blossom. The chain offers a shredded pork dinner, so making the addition shouldn't be an issue.
Whichever meat upgrade you choose, it will come with an up-charge, but that's to be expected. Plus, considering what you get — crispy, battered onion petals paired with meaty goodness — who cares?
Swap out an included side dish for an appetizer
Texas Roadhouse proudly offers a collection of scratch-made side dishes, and many of the entrées allow you to pick and choose which ones you want included with your meal. That's part of the fun, and the chain has quite a few to offer, so there's no shortage of options. Still, there's a way to hack the menu and unlock even more side dish potential: Ask to swap out an included side for your favorite appetizer. Wow, really? Yup, and it's quite the enhancement.
Of course, you'll have to pay a bit more to upgrade a side dish to an appetizer, and the price will vary based on which appetizer you go for. Still, if your heart is set on loaded cheese fries with bacon and sour cream, not just plain steak fries, paying a bit more is the way to go. Saying goodbye to a boring side of veggies and yes to the cheesy, crispy Rattlesnake Bites doesn't sound like a bad idea, either. Not to mention, if you don't want to order a complete appetizer, plus an entrée with a side dish, this allows you to get the best of both worlds without spending quite as much. It could save you from a ton of leftovers, as well. There's nothing wrong with leftovers, but only if they don't go to waste.
Split an entrée and go heavy on side dishes so you can try more menu items
The menu at Texas Roadhouse features a whole world of tasty options. So much so that it can make it hard to pick what you want. Don't get overwhelmed with indecision just yet, though. This next ordering hack will make the selection process a bit easier: When visiting with a friend, share an entrée and pair it with extra side dishes. There are so many, and most of them are pretty tasty. The menu even features a side of ribs for cryin' out loud. What more could you want?
This ordering hack has the potential to save you some money, but the real benefit is that it allows you and your partner in crime to try more menu items that you would be able to when ordering solo. Whether you love all of Texas Roadhouse's side dishes and simply can't choose between them or are still working your way through the gambit, opting to order this way — something we will now be referring to as divide and conquer — is the way to go. Add an appetizer, as well, and you get to explore the menu even more.
Hand select your steak with help from an in-house butcher
There are many reasons Texas Roadhouse stands out from the competition — die-hard Outback Steakhouse fans, keep your side eye to yourself — and one of them is the quality and care the staff give to the meat they serve. In fact, right near the entrance, each location has a butcher counter with various cuts of steak and more proudly on display. If you're not a Texas Roadhouse newbie, there's no way you missed it. Regardless, it's not just for show. The chain actually employs butchers in-house, and they are more than happy to help you hand-select the cut of steak you want for lunch or dinner. They'll even cut it to an exact size. Cool, huh?
When it comes to confirming freshness, what could be better than hand-selecting your steak? Texas Roadhouse is already known for prioritizing freshness, so it's not really a concern, but picking one out yourself is kinda fun. At the very least, there will be no surprises. Plus, it doesn't cost anything extra. Just order at the counter, take your ticket to your server when you get a table, and let them work their magic in the kitchen. Easy and fun? Sounds like a perfect way to upgrade an order.
Enhance your steaks with sautéed onions or mushrooms
Thanks to Texas Roadhouse's signature steak seasoning and the company's serious dedication to handling meat with the utmost care and attention, the steaks you find on the menu don't need any help. They are beyond tasty as-is. No surprises there, though, because it is what the brand is known for. Even so, there are a few enhancements you can add to your steak order that switch things up a bit for you. The first of which is loading them up with grilled mushrooms and onions for a small up-charge; $2.49, to be exact. The combo gives steak a ton of bite and a blast of umami flavor that anyone could love.
In addition to grilled onions and mushrooms, Texas Roadhouse will also top your steaks with grilled shrimp, melted cheese, or brown gravy. All you have to do is ask. These additions will also come with a small up-charge, but it's worth it. A good piece of steak doesn't need more than a bit of seasoning, so we get it if you are more of a purist in this regard. However, when it's time to switch things up, Texas Roadhouse gives you plenty of easy ways to upgrade your steak order. Don't forget to take advantage of them when the mood strikes.
Turn anything into a mini sandwich with the famous rolls
Anyone who's ever been to Texas Roadhouse knows the house-made rolls are where it's at. They're freshly baked, deliciously soft, and they are still warm from the oven when they make it to your table. Don't forget about the cinnamon honey butter that accompanies them, either. Delish. Best of all, they are complimentary. Not just the first basket, either. You can enjoy as many as you like while you're dining and even have some leftover to take home. That's right, they are unlimited. With all of this in mind, an easy way to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse order is to enjoy more of the iconic rolls by using them to create mini sandwiches out of all the yummy stuff on your plate.
Let's face it: You can turn just about anything into a sandwich, especially if the bread you're using is a Texas Roadhouse roll... yum! However, at this beloved chain, several options really stand out as stellar sandwich ingredients. For starters, the beef tips or even the steak bites from the kids' menu are perfect for creating a meaty sandwich. The grilled chicken or pork chops are also shoo-ins for sandwiching between two halves of a roll. As noted, though, sandwiches are a blank canvas, so if you feel like stuffing a roll with your salad, ribs, or anything else, just go for it.
Request the kitchen add the signature steak seasoning sauce to your side dishes and more
One of the reasons Texas Roadhouse steaks taste so good is that they feature a signature seasoning blend. Quality and freshness certainly don't hurt, either, but the steak seasoning is where it's at. The exact recipe is unknown, but you used to be able to buy the signature sirloin seasoning on Amazon (it's sold out and doesn't look like it will return), and the jars listed sugar, salt, onion, garlic, turmeric, paprika, and more (including nondescript spices). Regardless, when sprinkled on food, it leads to drool-worthy results. Enter the next easy ordering upgrade: Get the blend of spices on more than your steak.
Just like you can ask for the kitchen to keep the steak seasoning off your meat, you can also get the signature spice blend added to side dishes and more. Want it on your Cactus Blossom, baked potato, or maybe even your steak fries? Just ask. You better believe it'll make the veggies much more palatable as well. Spoiler alert: They are pretty bland and meh as-is.
Take the rolls to new heights with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
There's another easy ordering hack that involves the tasty bread, and it might just blow any other hacks out of the water: turning them into garlic bread rolls. All you have to do is ask your server for a side of Parmesan cheese and some compound garlic butter, spread and sprinkle it on, and enjoy. Our mind was blown the first time we did it, and something tells us you will be, too.
Honestly, Texas Roadhouse's freshly baked rolls don't need any help — they have somewhat of a cult-following, after all — and the cinnamon honey butter that comes with them is already drool-worthy by any standards. That doesn't mean you can't enjoy another buttery flavor, as well, though, and what's better than buttery garlic bread with Parmesan cheese? Not much. Are you drooling yet? Just when you thought the rolls couldn't get any better.
Oh, yeah, if you want to switch up the butter you use for the rolls even more, Texas Roadhouse also has a lemon pepper butter you can experiment with. Either way, more rolls, please!
Add the herb-crusted chicken seasoning to your steak for an instant boost of flavor
Similar to Texas Roadhouse's signature steak seasoning blend, you can also add the herb-crusted chicken seasoning to your steak. Also known as the roaster seasoning, it features dill, basil, and oregano, and it's got flavor to boot. In fact, you don't have to skip the steak seasoning; the duo makes a fantastic pair when combined. Texas Roadhouse's steak seasoning is already a force to be reckoned with, but pair it with the roaster seasoning and watch out. You may never look back.
The herb-crusted chicken seasoning also makes a welcome addition to many of the side dishes. We wouldn't recommend asking them to add it to the mac and cheese, but it tastes phenomenal on mashed potatoes, veggies, baked potatoes, and more. Texas Roadhouse food isn't bland by any means. Actually, it's the opposite. Still, turning up the flavors to the max with a bit of customized ordering is a surefire way to wow your taste buds. It's also just downright fun feeling like you're in on a secret when you place your upgraded order. You may even make some of your friends jealous.
Order takeout from the kids' menu for lower prices
When trying to stretch your dollar at Texas Roadhouse, there's a super easy ordering hack that's sure to take you far: Opt for takeout and order off the kids' menu. When dining in, adults ordering off the kids' menu is frowned upon, and in most cases, not permitted. However, pick-up orders are more of a free-for-all. After all, they aren't going to ask you to prove you're feeding kids when you pick it up.
Regardless, the kids' menu is significantly less expensive, and it has lots of the same delicious foods found on the regular menu, like steak, for one. As for price difference, the sirloin kid's meal at Texas Roadhouse costs $12.99, and you have to spend at least $15.99 on the main menu for the smallest portion of sirloin (6 ounces). They both come with a side dish, as well, but only the kids' menu includes a complimentary drink.
The only real drawback to this ordering hack is that you get a smaller portion, and you have to miss out on the vibes in-house, but you know what? Every dollar adds up, so if saving is key, it's a great option.