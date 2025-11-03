Wait, You Can Hand-Select Your Own Steak At Texas Roadhouse?

By way of its affordable steaks, tasty sides, and casual atmosphere, the Texas Roadhouse chain is prospering — even becoming the top casual dining chain in the U.S. per Restaurant Business. In part, the steakhouse's success can be attributed to customer satisfaction, with even seemingly minor accommodations driving repeat visits. One of such numerous Texas Roadhouse tips, tricks, and hacks is the ability to hand-select your own steak.

They say "you eat with your eyes," and the idiom's especially pertinent with beef. Visual cues, such as a lighter yet vibrant color, fat distribution, and simply the size of the cut itself, can enhance the appetite. So, the ability to glance over Texas Roadhouse's butcher counter prior to preparation is quite an advantageous perk. The chain doesn't openly advertise the opportunity, but so long there's a display case by the entrance, inquire with your server. The specifics could alter per location, but generally follow a similar protocol. You start by conferring with Texas Roadhouse staff regarding the display case selections. Not all of the restaurant's offerings are held in this area; some outlets might even let you see additional inventory. Once you've pinpointed your desired steak, you receive a specialized ticket for the order. Hand this to your server, clueing in cooks on which beef piece to cook.