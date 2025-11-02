The 4 Words You Need To Say For An Upgraded Texas Roadhouse Experience

There are so many reasons to love Texas Roadhouse. The popular restaurant chain has made a name for itself by offering affordably priced hand-cut steaks and hearty, country-inspired entrées served alongside delicious sides, as well as its iconic complimentary dinner rolls with honey cinnamon butter, which you can now buy in stores. Longtime fans are also not shy about sharing tips, tricks, and hacks for getting the most out of the Texas Roadhouse menu. Here's another one you may not have heard of: When ordering your steak, all you have to do is say four words to make it taste even better; "herb crusted chicken seasoning." Also known as "roaster seasoning," this rich blend of herbs and spices is used on Texas Roadhouse's Herbed Crusted Chicken and, according to Reddit, if you ask for it to be added to your steak, it will absolutely "blow your mind."

While adding chicken seasoning to your steak may seem slightly out of left field, it actually makes a lot of sense. The reason Texas Roadhouse steaks taste so good is that the casual dining establishment seasons them with a proprietary blend of spices before grilling. Based on the Texas Sirloin Seasoning you can find on Amazon, it's most likely a blend of sugar, salt, paprika, turmeric, monosodium glutamate, dehydrated onion, and garlic. Paired with the roaster seasoning, which features basil, dill, and oregano, the result is a robust flavor profile that hits all the right notes: Sweet, savory, and herbal.