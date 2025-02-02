The TikTok Hack For Getting A Cheaper Steak At Texas Roadhouse

From using Starbucks' mobile ordering app to get more affordable lattes to the viral French onion soup mac and cheese at Panera, TikTok is full of delicious and money-saving hacks. Here's one more: Order off the kid's menu next time you dine at Texas Roadhouse.

Adults ordering from the kid's menu at chain restaurants have become a trend on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. More often than not, these establishments offer smaller but satisfying portions of the same dishes found on the regular menu — at a much lower price. For example, an eight-ounce New York Strip at Texas Roadhouse costs $22.99, but if you order the six-ounce steak from the kid's "Ranger Meals" menu, it's only $11.99, depending on location — and it comes with a free drink. You also get to choose from sixteen different sides, ranging from applesauce and green beans to premium options like mac and cheese or Caesar salad, which cost an additional $0.79 to $0.99. The only downside is that kid's meals come with one side instead of two.

The only other potential roadblock to saving money at Texas Roadhouse is whether the restaurant will let an adult order off the kid's menu. As with ordering from the kid's menu at Olive Garden, you might encounter some pushback. A simple workaround is to place a pickup order and eat at home. You won't get the full Texas Roadhouse atmosphere, but you'll still enjoy a tasty, budget-friendly meal.