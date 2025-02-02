The TikTok Hack For Getting A Cheaper Steak At Texas Roadhouse
From using Starbucks' mobile ordering app to get more affordable lattes to the viral French onion soup mac and cheese at Panera, TikTok is full of delicious and money-saving hacks. Here's one more: Order off the kid's menu next time you dine at Texas Roadhouse.
@madelineelaine0623
Best kids meal around. Don't hate me if a roadhouse says you can't order the kids menu- mine allows it but idk about everywhere else #kidsmeal #kidsmealreviews #kidsmealreview #texasroadhouse #goodmeals #cheapmeals
Adults ordering from the kid's menu at chain restaurants have become a trend on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. More often than not, these establishments offer smaller but satisfying portions of the same dishes found on the regular menu — at a much lower price. For example, an eight-ounce New York Strip at Texas Roadhouse costs $22.99, but if you order the six-ounce steak from the kid's "Ranger Meals" menu, it's only $11.99, depending on location — and it comes with a free drink. You also get to choose from sixteen different sides, ranging from applesauce and green beans to premium options like mac and cheese or Caesar salad, which cost an additional $0.79 to $0.99. The only downside is that kid's meals come with one side instead of two.
The only other potential roadblock to saving money at Texas Roadhouse is whether the restaurant will let an adult order off the kid's menu. As with ordering from the kid's menu at Olive Garden, you might encounter some pushback. A simple workaround is to place a pickup order and eat at home. You won't get the full Texas Roadhouse atmosphere, but you'll still enjoy a tasty, budget-friendly meal.
More Texas Roadhouse kid's menu hacks
The sheer variety of options on the kid's menu makes it a great deal — and you don't have to be a steak fan to take advantage of the savings. Mini-cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, chicken critters, grilled chicken, mac and cheese, ribs, and an all-beef hot dog are all available, each served with a side and a free drink. Some locations may even include a bag of peanuts and the restaurant's signature freshly baked rolls with cinnamon butter, just like the adult meals.
TikTok users particularly love the Mini-Cheeseburgers for $7.99, made with Texas Roadhouse's signature freshly baked rolls. While they don't come with additional toppings or condiments, you can always order a baked potato as your side with extra bacon bits and use them to dress up your meal.
If you're craving something refreshing, like a chicken Caesar salad, but don't want to pay $16.99 for the full-sized version, order the grilled chicken from the kid's menu and choose either a Caesar or house salad as your side. Pairing the Lil' Dillo Steak Bites ($8.99) with a salad as a side is another great way to create a more affordable version of the $20.99 Steakhouse Filet Salad.
Finally, if you want the full dine-in experience at Texas Roadhouse but your server won't let you order off the kid's menu, consider the Killer Ribs appetizer, which comes with fries, for $14.99. You can also ask to substitute your side — while there might be a small upcharge, getting exactly what you want could be worth it.