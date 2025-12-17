10 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Ham

Oftentimes, the first ham cooking mistake can happen before you even get home from the store. As chef Dennis Littley told me, "Problems often start with choosing the wrong ham." Uh-oh, we can't have that. So, what does he recommend? Well, for starters, you need to understand the different types of hams being sold at your local grocery store: "Bone-in hams hold moisture better and have richer flavor. Hams loaded with added water or heavy injections often cook unevenly and taste overly salty or bland," says Littley. So, it's always important to start by reading the labels found on hams and opting for one with natural juices. That way, you set yourself up for success from the very beginning.

Chef Michael Handal also elaborated on different types of hams, and you better believe he thinks it's important to pick the right one as well. He told me that cured cooked hams, "have been flavored with spices, sugar, and preservatives and have been cooked. They may have also been smoked." He went on to say that they are the most common ones sold at grocery stores, and they are referred to as "city hams." Cured uncooked hams, on the other hand, have not been pre-cooked (it says it in the name, after all). He noted that, "These will be clearly marked with a 'cook thoroughly' label and will include cooking directions." So, to avoid any surprises when you get home, always read the label before purchasing.