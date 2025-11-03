Follow This Glazing Rule For The Perfect Ham

Glazed ham is a staple of any festive holiday spread, but it can be deceptively tricky to perfect. Leave it in the oven too long and the glaze can burn, or add too many sweet elements and the flavor of the ham can become unbalanced. Whether you're going for a classic honey glaze or experimenting with a more unique variation, following the right steps is key to achieving that beautifully caramelized, golden finish. To find out more, Food Republic spoke with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook."

According to Gentile, the secret to a perfect glaze is all about timing. Specifically, the glaze should be added "during the last 30 to 45 minutes of baking," she explained. "The ham has already developed flavor from slow roasting, so this is when the glaze can caramelize without burning." Glazes are packed with sugars, and the heat of the oven transforms sugar into rich, complex flavors and gives the crust a deep, golden color. This is what creates those irresistible notes of sweetness and a slight nuttiness that perfectly complement the savory meat. But it's a slippery slope — push it too far and the sugars can quickly move from caramelized to burnt, leading to a bitter flavor and a scorched, gloopy texture that can overpower the ham instead of complementing it. For the best results, "brush [the glaze] on in layers every 10 minutes or so[, so] it forms that glossy, sticky finish everyone loves," Gentile advised.