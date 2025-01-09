How To Properly Use A Meat Thermometer

Cooking anything perfectly, but especially meat, can often seem like it requires some alchemical blend of art, science, and magic. There are ways that — with some experience — you can start to get a sixth sense for, say, when steaks are done. But unless you're spending your days cooking piece after piece of meat (like you would in a restaurant), it can be hard to develop. There are methods, like Gordon Ramsay's poke test for steak doneness, that can make the guesswork a little easier. Still, the only truly foolproof way of telling the doneness of your meat is by using a thermometer. With one, the guesswork goes away entirely, and you can know exactly when to pull your meat from the stove or oven for the perfect cook — plus, it'll help you avoid potentially getting sick! There's a reason why they're so widely used in the food industry.

There are several types of thermometers you can use, but the two most common are the leave-in, oven-proof probes, which are placed into the meat prior to cooking and remain inserted throughout the process, and instant-read thermometers, which you can insert into the meat to give an accurate read right then and there. These are the best option for smaller cuts of meat, like chicken thighs or steaks. Whichever type you choose, though, knowing the right technique for different types of meat is crucial for achieving the most accurate temperature readings.