9 Vintage Christmas Dishes You Hardly See Anymore

Christmas dishes are undeniably magical, bringing with them years' worth of holiday nostalgia. We look forward to making and sharing dishes that our grandparents or even great-grandparents passed down to us that have become staples on our holiday table. However, many of the Christmas dishes that were once enjoyed by almost everyone, state- or even country-wide, have quietly disappeared into the background, never to be enjoyed again. Recipes like Jell-O salad, chestnut stuffing, and oyster stew have vanished from the American holiday table for one reason or another, leaving former enjoyers only with nostalgia and the memory of the dish.

Here, we'll explore some of those vintage holiday recipes that have gone by the wayside, either due to ingredient shortages or simply due to tastes changing. Whether these are dishes from your own childhood or you're hearing about them for the first time, there are some dishes that may deserve a second chance, along with some that are better left in Christmases past.