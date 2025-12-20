7 Things Trader Joe's Gets Right That Costco Doesn't

You may enter Costco with an empty cart one moment — as many do — and exit it the next, cart filled to the brim with things you can't even remember putting there. You'll suddenly have new Tupperware, a gigantic bag of oranges, maybe a television stashed underneath. As tough as it is to admit it, Costco can't solve all of your problems. Trader Joe's, on the other hand, certainly can. A trip to Trader Joe's is a sensory experience, bright, colorful, and intimate. You move through the guided aisles with more purpose and less autopilot.

The smaller grocery store (smaller in both size of store and size of product) understands a few things better than Costco does. From its lack of membership fees, to the endless variety of snacks, to the diet-friendly options, TJ's is a warm hug to Costco's firm handshake. When the big box store doesn't cut it, Trader Joe's is there to save you.