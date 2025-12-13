9 Costco Finds That Will Instantly Organize Your Kitchen
The kitchen can be the most chaotic room in the house, especially if you're going on a culinary journey. New things enter the cooking space, like knives, food storage containers, spices, sauces, and leftovers. And as the list grows, the kitchen feels more cluttered, usually resulting in hard-to-reach items in a cabinet, unorganized fridges, and a lack of space to do basic kitchen tasks. With this clutter, cleaning becomes harder, finding items takes longer, and this space meant for relaxation and expression turns into one of stress.
Intentionally organizing your kitchen attacks this issue, and Costco has some good options to help. In your next early morning or mid-week trip, you can find products for organizing that messy utensil drawer, making the fridge look neat and well-kept, and making hard-to-reach spices and cans more accessible. Here, we will outline nine products to highlight for your next trip to Costco that will help you focus less on scouring through your kitchen and more on enjoying cooking meals.
iDesign Nine-Piece Drawer Organizer Set
A kitchen drawer can be a difficult thing to keep organized, especially when loose items bounce around, and that one utensil you need disappears into the sea of kitchen tools. A cutlery tray can offer basic organization for forks, knives, and spoons, but what about other kitchen supplies? The iDesign Nine-Piece Drawer Organizer Set offers greater versatility, better organization, and more efficient use of space.
This organizer works by dividing the drawer into defined compartments that you can adjust to fit various drawer sizes. This allows for multiple items of different sizes to be kept in a secure place. The clear design also allows for quick scanning of inventory without the need to search through the entire bin. Along with this, because of the multiple sizes, you can use the drawer organizer for more than just cutlery. You can store cooking gadgets, seasonings, and cleaning tools.
Oxo SoftWorks Eight-Piece pop Container Set
A quick but subtle thing that leads to an unkempt-feeling kitchen is open containers. Imagine flour or a bag of chips. Besides these items growing stale from their non-airtight pre-packaging, their loose packaging creates visual clutter. The Oxo SoftWorks Eight-Piece Pop Container Set can fix these issues by giving dry foods a new home that fits better in a pantry or counter.
The container sets come in multiple rectangular sizes, serving two purposes. Whenever a dry good is partly used, this eight-piece set should have an appropriately sized vessel to accommodate it. This allows the containers to hold a variety of items, from spaghetti noodles to leftover sugar. Along with this, the containers' rectangular shape allows for stacking, leading to space optimization, flexibility in how you arrange them, and an organized look. Each container also has a push-button lid that creates an airtight seal, making them straightforward to use.
Seville Expandable Cabinet and Pantry Organizer
When filling a cabinet, stacking items into two rows usually leads to the back row being overlooked because it is out of sight. It also forces you to move to the front row every time you need something, which makes the space harder to use. This small inconvenience adds up over time, especially when you are cooking quickly and need things to be easy to reach. The Seville Expandable Cabinet and Pantry Organizer helps fix this by creating a second level to the shelf, making everything visible.
Along with the added second level, this organizer also has dividers that help broaden its applications. The dividers can be spaced at different widths to accommodate various kitchen needs. This allows for a range of storage possibilities, including food storage containers, plates, or pots and pans. This expandable organizer requires little installation, just the adjustment of the divider to your preferred width. This makes it very simple to set up and implement in your kitchen.
Seville Bamboo Two-tier Sliding Drawer Organizer
A quick path to an unkempt kitchen is to have a disorganized counter. Counters can often grow cluttered with smaller items, spices, and everyday tools. Without these things having a sense of structure, they can make the place feel crowded. When everything finally has a home on your counter, the whole kitchen starts to feel easier to work in. Getting a countertop organizer is a practical solution, but most are typically one level. Getting a two-level organizer will add more structure and vertical space, letting you keep more items on your counter with an intentional look.
Costco's Seville Bamboo Two-Tier Sliding Drawer Organizer does this with its two-tier system and bamboo finish. The organizer features two drawers that glide in and out, where you can store your pantry essentials. It works well with storing spices, oils, and other small pantry items, not heavier things.
Snapware 38-Piece Storage Set
An organized fridge is one of the most crucial aspects of a well-kept kitchen. Open containers, mismatched lids, and a general level of disorganization can make a fridge less appealing and less functional, making it harder to find what you need quickly. Having a multi-sized storage set addresses these issues in a few ways. The airtight lid helps keep leftovers fresh and secure. Next, the variety of container sizes allows you to store a range of items from small chopped ingredients to leftovers that can be used in further recipes. Finally, the rectangular shape allows you to stack and organize items in a way that works best for your fridge.
Costco's Snapware 38-Piece Storage Set brings all these benefits together. Each set has a snap-lock lid design to avoid spills and premature spoiling of food. The lids also have a write-and-erase feature, which allows for labeling of food, further streamlining the cooking process. Along with this, all of the sets are typically microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, making them flexible for everyday cooking and cleanup routines.
Trinity EcoStorage Two-Tier Wire Drawer with Slides
Deep cabinets can pose problems when storing heavier items such as bottles, jars, and canned goods. Once these things get pushed to the back, maneuvering everything to grab them becomes difficult and inconvenient, which often leads to forgotten ingredients. The Trinity EcoStorage Two-Tier Wire Drawer with Slides could help solve this problem.
The two levels create a natural separation between categories, aiding in organization. The open wire layout keeps items visible, which can make it easier to see what is stored on each level. The drawer installs directly into the cabinet and includes a glide feature. The glide mechanism lets you pull items toward you instead of digging through the cabinet. It functions similarly to a sliding dishwasher rack. The steel wire construction supports heavier items and adds a more restaurant-like aesthetic. These drawers work well in pantries, under-sink areas, and lower cabinets where visibility and reachability are limited.
iDesign Linus Plastic Fridge/Pantry Kitchen Organizer Bins
Structure and sleekness are two defining factors for an organized kitchen. Walking into a kitchen where everything has a dedicated home gives it a professional feel. This set of four iDesign Linus Plastic Fridge/Pantry Kitchen Organizer Bins can help by creating clear, segmented areas for cooking items.
These bins can be used in both the fridge and the pantry, allowing you to organize the part of your kitchen that needs the most help. Along with this, the open-top, rectangular design allows for quick access and lets the bins be grouped neatly in rows. In the fridge, these bins work best for fruits, bottled sauces, or juices, because they do not need the air-tight seal that other storage containers add.
Because these bins are multipurpose, they also work well for storing non-food supplies, such as cleaning products, dish tabs, or kitchen tools that benefit from added organization. Finally, the plastic construction is fairly durable and is simple to wipe clean to maintain a sleek look in your kitchen.
Miu Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl with Graters
Mixing bowls are crucial for running a quality kitchen. They help with seasoning foods, mixing sauces, and tossing ingredients. A stainless steel set goes a long way because a plastic bowl can look bulky and make a kitchen feel less cohesive. The caveat with stainless steel bowls is that they can take up a lot of cabinet space and crowd your kitchen. This set of eight Miu bowls fixes these issues through its ability to nest in ascending size. This gives you multiple bowl sizes while only taking up the storage space of a single stack.
Each bowl includes a fitted lid, allowing for the storage of sauces, salads, or prepped ingredients in the fridge without having to transfer them to another container. The bowl also has an interchangeable grater attachment that lets you grate, shred, or slice food directly into the bowl, helping with the prepping and further space maximization. This mixing bowl set is a practical addition to a kitchen due to the versatility it offers while not taking up a lot of space.
iDesign Kitchen and Pantry Storage Bins
Kitchen cabinets and pantries get disorganized quickly. Bags fall over, boxes slide around, and you can't find what you need. Every time you open a shelf, items shift, and any attempt to keep snacks, different types of pasta, and spices in separate areas quickly disappears. The iDesign Kitchen and Pantry Storage Bins can help with these issues. This set includes 18 bins in various shapes and sizes, to allow for dedicated zones for most kitchen supplies to group together. Also, because the bins are clear, you can see what's inside.
These bins are fairly adaptable. They're strong enough for heavy cans or jars, but still light enough to move around whenever you want to reorganize. The open tops make it simple to just grab a bag of chips or a granola bar on your way out. They also work well beyond the pantry; you can use them under the sink, in a utility closet, or by the door to keep things neat. It's a simple system that helps keep busy areas of the kitchen more organized.