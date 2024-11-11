Organize Kitchen Drawers Like A Pro With An Easy Parchment Paper Trick

We all know this feeling: You are about to whip up a new recipe you have been dying to try, but you can't for the life of you find where you last saw the measuring cups. Without proper organization, your kitchen drawers might look like a tornado blew through them, with everything from spoons to mixing bowls out of place. Want to know the trick to create organized kitchen drawers in a flash? The answer offered in a video by Instagram user Payton Leihgeber (@paytonleihgeber) is parchment paper.

When you realize it's time to tackle that pesky utensil drawer that never seems to stay tidy, it can be confusing figuring out what organizational system works best. If you have trouble remembering specific measurements or are just confused on which drawer bins or dividers are ideal for you, parchment paper is the solution. Simply put your parchment paper in your drawer of choice and cut it to the exact same size as the inside. Take that sheet of paper, write down the depth of the drawer and anything else you might forget, and then bring it with you to your favorite organizational store like The Container Store or HomeGoods. Once you arrive, the paper will serve as a demo of your kitchen drawer, and you can place different bins and dividers on the sheet to see which fit best. This way, when you come home with your new purchases, you will no longer need to solve the puzzle of determining what fits and what needs to be returned.