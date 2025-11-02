This Costco Storage Find Is The Key To Organized Kitchen Drawers
An organized kitchen is like a breath of fresh air. However, with all of the gadgets, utensils, straws, pantry items, and the dreaded junk drawer, it can be challenging to create harmony and organization in this well-loved space. The Seville Classics 4-piece Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer set from Costco helps bring order to your drawers, making it easier to grab what you need quickly.
This particular collection boasts 4.5-star reviews from over 800 Costco shoppers, and it's only $39.99 for four differently styled organizers. The first and largest part of the bundle is an expandable drawer organizer (perfect for oddly shaped spaces). Two products in the pack are rectangular shaped, each featuring up to four sections. The final product is a long, narrow box that can fit four storage sections. Better yet, the pack comes with nine dividers, allowing you to mix and match the size of each section to fit your items instead of shoving them into a pre-determined layout — unlike plenty of other store-bought drawer organizers.
Material-wise, it's composed of sustainable bamboo with a laminated MDF base. A protective bottom prevents skids and stops the inserts from moving around every time you open or close a drawer. To order your own, you have to head to Costco's website since it's not available in-store. While that might be a downfall for regular in-person shoppers, it creates the perfect opportunity to make a game plan on what needs organizing in your home before the boxes show up at your door.
Different ways to utilize these organizers
While you're waiting for your organizers to arrive, start gathering ideas on how to improve your kitchen drawer organization like a pro. This set's large, expandable tray is ideal for decluttering silverware, straws, and kitchen gadgets with ease. The customizable nine dividers allow you to construct multiple rectangular slots; you can even leave a section with larger openings so that hard-to-fit items (think spatulas and graters) can be placed into one space without it looking like a jumbled mess.
Additionally, use one of the organizers for pantry items, like tea, for an aesthetic space. Place the individually wrapped bags into each section so you can easily pull out your favorite in a flash. Piggybacking off this idea, consider putting things like sugar packets, stirring spoons, or even your handheld frother into one set, so all your tea-related items are in one drawer. Pair it with one of Home Depot's pegboards to achieve the ultimately organized, yet thoughtfully curated area.
If you have a junk drawer, this Dollar Tree solution helps clean up the clutter of random yet essential items in the drawer in a snap. However, for a long-lasting solution, the Costco set's versatility is key, eliminating the need to combine items. Say so long to the days when you accidentally grab a pencil trying to reach the stapler. Instead, place an organizer there to divvy up writing tools, scissors, staplers, keys, and whatever else you have — turning that organized chaos into tidy compartments.