This Costco Storage Find Is The Key To Organized Kitchen Drawers

An organized kitchen is like a breath of fresh air. However, with all of the gadgets, utensils, straws, pantry items, and the dreaded junk drawer, it can be challenging to create harmony and organization in this well-loved space. The Seville Classics 4-piece Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer set from Costco helps bring order to your drawers, making it easier to grab what you need quickly.

This particular collection boasts 4.5-star reviews from over 800 Costco shoppers, and it's only $39.99 for four differently styled organizers. The first and largest part of the bundle is an expandable drawer organizer (perfect for oddly shaped spaces). Two products in the pack are rectangular shaped, each featuring up to four sections. The final product is a long, narrow box that can fit four storage sections. Better yet, the pack comes with nine dividers, allowing you to mix and match the size of each section to fit your items instead of shoving them into a pre-determined layout — unlike plenty of other store-bought drawer organizers.

Material-wise, it's composed of sustainable bamboo with a laminated MDF base. A protective bottom prevents skids and stops the inserts from moving around every time you open or close a drawer. To order your own, you have to head to Costco's website since it's not available in-store. While that might be a downfall for regular in-person shoppers, it creates the perfect opportunity to make a game plan on what needs organizing in your home before the boxes show up at your door.